Scott is too hot for lack of coverage

Earle head coach Corey Garrett feels his captain RoShala Scott, who averaged a double-double in this year’s state tournament, has been slighted due to lack of coverage

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown made headlines recently with his criticism over the lack of coverage his super sophomore Chris Moore got this season, and he’s not the only local coach feeling left out.

After a state championship winning season, Earle junior RoShala Scott was named to the Arkansas 2A Girls Basketball All-State team, but Earle coach Corey Garrett feels that his captain, who averaged over 20 points a game this season, would have many more accolades if she played in central Arkansas.

“I’m going to piggy back kind of off of what Coach Brown at West Memphis said about Chris Moore,” Garrett said. “If Ro (Scott) was in central Arkansas, she’d have 50 (college) offers. If she was in central Arkansas putting up the numbers she puts up with the games she’s had, if she was in Little Rock, they’d be knocking down the door. They’re knocking at the door now, but even with some of the things they nominate for, player of the year award and all of that, she’s not nominated for that and I know it’s all about location.”

Fifteen colleges including Arkansas and Ole Miss have shown interest in Scott, according to Garrett, but are waiting until Scott’s ACT scores come back to make an offer. While the Earle captain appears to be well on her way to playing Division 1 girls basketball, Garrett believes that’s thanks in no part to the state-wide coverage Scott or Northeastern Arkansas in general has gotten.

“Ro can hold her own against anybody in the state,” Garrett said. “I’d put her skill set and her game up against any high school player in the state. It’s all about location. We don’t get the respect we deserve.

The players over here don’t get the respect they deserve. The coaches over here don’t get the respect they deserve, and the teams over here don’t get the respect they deserve.”

“It’s ridiculous that we have kids over here that can play at a high level and get overlooked when it comes to postseason awards,” Garrett added. “(Scott) has about 15 schools that are interested but, with the stats she puts up and the way she plays, if she was in Little Rock they’d have her all over the news and the newspapers.”