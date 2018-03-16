Scott represents state champion Lady Bulldogs on All-State squad

Earle junior RoShala Scott averaged over 20 points per game this season and a double double throughout Earle’s state tournament run that ended with a 2A championship

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

RoShala Scott represented the Earle Lady Bulldogs throughout the regular season as the team’s captain, evolved into the Arkansas 2A Girls Basketball State Championship Game MVP as Earle defeated Quitman 48-43 for the coveted title and now Scott adds one more honor to her accolades this season by representing the Lady Bulldogs as the lone Earle player named to the Arkansas 2A All-State girls basketball team. Though Scott pumped in 21.8 points per game and averaged 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, Earle head coach Corey Garrett says the biggest contribution the Lady Bulldogs junior made was through the support Scott showed to her teammates.

“I would say her leadership, the on-court leadership, talking to the girls, motivating them, encouraging them and even getting on to them in the course of the game was her biggest contribution,” Garrett said.

Of course, Scott’s averaging over 20 points per game through the course of the season and averaging 19.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest throughout the Lady Bulldogs state championship run were more than welcome by the head coach as well.

“She’s just an exceptional ball player,” Garrett said. “She meant a lot to the team because she can contribute in so many different ways, not just scoring, but her leadership on the court, her rebounding, trying to get her teammates in the right spots and her ability to score in a variety of different ways. She can just do so many different things. So, she meant a lot to this team.”

Though Scott is without a doubt one of the best girls basketball players in the 2A class, Garrett says the state championship MVP is already in the gym working on next year’s state title run.

“There’s plenty of room to improve,” Garrett said. “She’s barley scratched the surface of things she’s able to do. Next year. I’m just looking for improvement on the defensive end, just improvement all around. She needs to improve in every area. She knows it. I know it. She’s already started working on it. She was in the gym yesterday.”

That practice will more than likely pay off for Scott, not just in her senior season at Earle, but on the Division 1 level in college.

Though Scott currently holds no offers, Garrett says representatives from 15 schools, such as Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri State, Arkansas State, Texas State, UALR and UCA have come out to watch the Lady Bulldogs captain perform.

Garrett expects the offers to start trickling in soon.

“I would say that in the next couple of weeks she should have her first offer,” Garrett said. “Most schools are waiting on her ACT score. She should know that in the next week or so.”

Earle junior RoShala Scott (2) drops in a bucket in the Lady Bulldogs state championship win over Quitman. Scott pumped in 20 points in the state title match.

Photo by Collins Peeples