The Public Record

March 7 Omar Vieyra, 29, and Abigail Santillan, 21, both of Memphis, Tennessee Victor Romero, 32, and Patricia Palma, 32, both of Memphis Deandre M. Givhan, 27, and Dayana N. Ramos, 19, both of Memphis Damien B. Ward, 58, and Brenda L. Kershaw, 46, both of Lancaster, South Carolina March 8 Mark A. Kuntzmon, 50, and Kimberly D. Cansler, 46, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Franisco Jimenez, 56, and Juana D. LeRosa, 30, both of Memphis Rigoberto Zamora, 31, and Guadalupe E. Padila, 21, both of Cordova, Tennessee March 9 Recco K. Nelson, 34, and Denedra N. Taylor, 39, both of Marion David C. Rawlings, 53, and Tambria N. Truss, 24, both of Memphis William S. Webb, 47, of Mason, Tennessee and Lorie E. Garner, 52, of Newbern, Tennessee David A. England, 40, and Monica K. Phillips, 29, both of West Memphis Jonathan R. Taylor, 34, and Andrea L. Combs, 40, both of Heth Ameed Q. Awad, 30, and Idenia Mendoza, 35, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Ricky W. Shaw, 54, and Deanna R. Maclin, 47, both of Memphis March 12 Paul L. Fowler, 37, and Jennifer N. Long, 33, both of West Memphis Kevin A. Cerrito, 35, and Tamara R. Cumberland, 32, both of Memphis March 13 Corey T. Riddle, 25, of Booneville, Mississippi, and Lakin H. Wiseman, 20, of Cordova, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

March 6 Hannah L. Emerson vs. Matthew A. Emerson Lisa Marie Alfrey vs. Joshua L. Alfrey March 9 Kristy Henderson vs. Christopher Henderson March 12 Valensia Tanner vs. Demario Tanner Shirley Howell vs. Asberry Howell

Marion Police Reports 02-26-18 / 03-05-18

02-26-18 – 3:00am – 310 Angelos Grove #215 – Natural Death 02-26-18 – 1:26pm – 227 Whispering Wind Circle Residential Burglary / Theft of Forearm x 4 / Theft of Property 02-26-18 – 12:33pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-26-18 – 7:20am – 756 Pleasant Wood – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief 02-26-18 – 7:00am – 507 Woodland View – Residential Burglary / Theft of Vehicle / Theft of Property x 3 02-26-18 – 12:00pm – 115 Shiloh – Residential Burglary 02-26-18 – 8:30am – 256 Forrest – Residential Burglary / Theft of Firearm 02-26-18 – 7:30pm – 909 Brunetti – Persons in Disagreement 02-27-18 – 2:45pm – 914 Pleasant Plains Cove Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 02-27-18 – 3:22pm – Hickory – Possession of a SCH VI LT 4oz 02-27-18 – 3:00pm – Hickory – Battery / Terroristic Act 02-27-18 – 5:50pm – 507 Par #11 – Criminal Mischief / Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 02-27-18 – 9:00pm – 348 Colonial – Criminal Mischief 02-27-18 – 9:00pm – 909 Brunetti – Domestic Battery 02-28-18 – 12:08am – 543 Par #11 – General Information 02-28-18 – 7:00pm – 347 Park – Runaway 02-28-18 – 2:22pm – 133 Military Road – Disorderly Conduct 02-28-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 02-28-18 – 6:30pm – 3440 I55 – Suspended Driver License 02-28-18 – 8:07pm – 127 Chestnut – Missing Person 03-01-18 – 2:07am – West Service Road – Treatment of the Mentally Ill 03-01-18 – 8:00am -136 Block – Theft of Services 03-01-18 – 8:49am – 1 Patriot Cove – General Information 03-01-18 – 10:38am – 10 Patriot – Theft of Property 03-01-18 – 12:40pm – 139 Meadowbrook Circle Criminal Mischief 03-01-18 – 7:30am – 41 Ridgeway Cove – Criminal Mischief 03-01-18 – 8:00am – 311 Toni – Financial Identity Fraud 03-02-18 – 10:00am – 368 Medel Marconi – Persons in Disagreement 03-02-18 – 11:06am – 1 Patriot – Harassing Communications 03-02-18 – 8:00am – 138 Block – Theft of Property 03-02-18 – 12L53pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 03-02-18 – 1:08pm – U/K Criminal Impersonation 03-02-18 – 3:20pm – Trigg Criminal Mischief 03-02-18 – 3:00am – 377 Park – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 03-02-18 – 3:00pm – 401 E. Brinkley Loop – Terroristic Threatening 03-02-18 – 7:03pm – East Service Road – General Information 03-02-18 – 10:30pm – 99 Willow – General Information 03-03-18 – 1:00pm – 301 Judge Smith #26 – Theft of Property / Terroristic Threatening 03-03-18 – 12:34am – 3148 I55 – Possession of a Controlled Substance 03-03-18 – 3:43am – 400 Marion Lake Road Suspended Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance 03-03-18 – 8:30am- 3671 I55 – Persons in Disagreement 03-03-18 – 2:52pm – 70 Ash Cove – Assault 03-03-18 – 10:30am – 2816 Highway 77 – Criminal Mischief 03-04-18 – 9:00pm – 405 Birdie #6 – Theft of Property 03-04-18 – 5:30pm – 250 Southwind – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 03-04-18 – 3:00am – 56 Beech – Harassment 03-04-18 – 9:00pm – 543 Par #11 – General Information 03-04-18 – 7:00pm – 46 Ash Cove – Persons in Disagreement 03-04-18 – 11:10pm – U/K Found Property

West Memphis Police Reports 02/26/18 – 03/05/18

2/26/18 1:30 AM 1850 N Avalon ST 45 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/26/18 2:42 AM 3225 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/26/18 8:10 AM 1302 Colonial DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/26/18 8:33 AM 1009 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/26/18 8:41 AM Broadway Avenue/ 7th Street GENERAL INFORMATION 2/26/18 10:09 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/26/18 12:54 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/26/18 12:55 PM 3400-1 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 2/26/18 12:59 PM East Broadway/ Martin Luther King CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 2/26/18 1:12 PM 231 E Broadway AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 2/26/18 1:17 PM 331 W Barton POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/26/18 1:45 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/26/18 4:03 PM 2315 E Service RD BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 2/26/18 4:05 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 2/26/18 4:11 PM 601 Tulane DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/26/18 4:31 PM 2315 E Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/26/18 5:30 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – PURSE SNATCHING 2/26/18 8:11 PM 511 S Avalon ST 8 Robbery Aggravated 2/27/18 12:58 AM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/27/18 1:15 AM 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/27/18 1:17 AM 700 S Mcauley FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 2/27/18 1:39 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 2/27/18 1:47 AM 495 S Main Street FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/27/18 2:09 AM 877 Jefferson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/27/18 8:46 AM 1800 E Harrison AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/27/18 9:09 AM 396 Three Forks St. 3 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/27/18 9:54 AM 350 Afco RD HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 2/27/18 12:09 PM 1618 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/27/18 1:11 PM 1346 S Avalon ST 5 MISSING PERSON 2/27/18 1:54 PM 391 Rocky Chute RD 8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/27/18 2:53 PM 132 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 2/27/18 3:03 PM 1850 N Avalon ST 122 THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/27/18 3:25 PM 134 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/27/18 3:30 PM 136 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 2/27/18 3:36 PM 138 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/27/18 4:47 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/27/18 5:04 PM 1405 E Madison AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/27/18 5:09 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/27/18 5:40 PM 417 Ross AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/27/18 5:44 PM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/27/18 7:21 PM 417 Ross AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/27/18 7:30 PM Rainer Road / Village Drive POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/27/18 10:34 PM 350 Afco RD HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE REPEATEDLY, OR CAUSE TO RING REPEATED 2/28/18 1:12 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/28/18 10:34 AM 501 W Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/28/18 11:19 AM South Redding Street Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 2/28/18 1:15 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 2/28/18 2:13 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/28/18 2:22 PM 391 Rocky Chute RD 2 POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/28/18 2:30 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/28/18 2:49 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/28/18 3:18 PM 923 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/28/18 3:54 PM 1976 N Avalon ST 86 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/28/18 4:12 PM 391 Rocky Chute RD 2 POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/28/18 5:34 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/28/18 5:37 PM 2706 Church ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 2/28/18 6:07 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/28/18 6:20 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/1/18 1:15 AM 1101 S Avalon ST H4 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/1/18 5:02 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A Robbery Aggravated 3/1/18 8:23 AM 501 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 3/1/18 11:06 AM 35.146481, -90.179597 FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/1/18 11:37 AM 331 W Barton AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS PHYSICAL INJURY TO SCHOOL 3/1/18 11:50 AM 221 Balfour RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 3/1/18 1:10 PM 600 N Redding ST GENERAL INFORMATION 3/1/18 2:20 PM 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 3/1/18 2:25 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/1/18 2:48 PM 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 3/1/18 5:30 PM 1600 N 6Th ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/1/18 9:06 PM 3401 Service LOOP CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/1/18 11:43 PM 402 Birch ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 3/2/18 12:21 AM 1901 E Broadway AVE LOITERING 3/2/18 9:02 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/2/18 1:12 PM 410 S Avalon ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 3/2/18 1:14 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/2/18 1:21 PM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/2/18 1:24 PM 217 W Jackson AVE 6 TRAFFICKING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3/2/18 2:15 PM 217 W Jackson AVE 6 TRAFFICKING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3/2/18 3:03 PM 23 Avellino FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 3/2/18 3:44 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 3/3/18 1:31 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 3/3/18 9:36 AM 457 Belvedere DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 3/3/18 9:37 AM 457 Belvedere DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 3/3/18 9:55 AM 457 Belvedere DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 3/3/18 2:11 PM 125 S 9Th ST FOUND PROPERTY 3/3/18 4:07 PM 315 S Walker ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/3/18 4:08 PM 210 W Jackson AVE G12 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/3/18 9:40 PM 1405 Colonial DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 3/4/18 12:47 AM 1100 Block Of North Avalon POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 3/4/18 2:46 AM 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 3/4/18 2:46 AM 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 3/4/18 3:13 AM 3091 Industrial DR W FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 3/4/18 3:45 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 3/4/18 4:27 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/4/18 11:55 AM 1850 N Avalon ST 79 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 3/4/18 12:18 PM 312 S Center DR THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 3/4/18 2:10 PM 3710 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 3/4/18 3:12 PM 390 S Walker ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/4/18 5:58 PM 1929 Sula LN FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 3/4/18 8:26 PM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/4/18 8:27 PM 396 Cypress Point RD 7 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/4/18 11:23 PM 2400 Block of East Barton REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/5/18 12:26 AM 1101 S Avalon ST C8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/5/18 12:57 AM Ingram Boulevard / Goodwin Avenue NO VEHICLE LICENSE 3/5/18 1:16 AM 1550 N Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/5/18 2:53 AM 417 Ross AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

Marriage Licenses