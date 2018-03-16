Trio of Lady Patriots receive All-State honors

Three Marion players, all from different classes, were recognize for their achievements on the court this season

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Basketball season is over but three Marion Lady Patriots are still being recognized for their performances on the court this year after a season that saw the Marion girls make a state tournament run before being eliminated in the semifinal round of the Arkansas 6A Girls Basketball State Tournament by the eventual state champion Jonesboro Hurricane.

Sophomore Joi Montgomery, junior Tashlee Milow and senior Morgan Christian all received All-State honors.

Statistically speaking, Montgomery leads the trio after averaging 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game in her first season of high school basketball.

Marion head coach Shunda Johnson is only expecting those numbers to increase as Montgomery gains experience.

“Joi has the ability to be one of the better players to come through Marion High School, talent-wise,” Johnson said. “I think Joi did a good job of establishing herself as a scorer and as a top rebounder for our program. Joi’s young.

So, hopefully we’ll see her reach her full potential for us as a high school player.

I think Joi just consistently did a good job of putting the ball in the basket for us and getting us those immediate rebounds.”

Johnson says that the question about Montgomery was never if she had the talent to succeed at the high school level, but rather how she could incorporate those talents into the Lady Patriots system.

“We kind of figured that Joi could be an impact player once she learned the system, both the offensive and defensive schemes,” Johnson said. “I think we knew that she could be an impact player.”

Other had more to prove, such as Milow who started the season on the Marion bench before tenacious defense reinserted the Lady Patriots junior who averaged eight points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 steals per game back into the starting lineup towards season’s end. “Tashlee came in and did an excellent job defensively,” Johnson said. “You know, Tashlee wasn’t starting at first and she kind of made an agreement with the coaching staff that we could use that energy and the defense that she brought to the court coming off the bench. One thing I like about it, she wasn’t upset about the fact that we discussed with her that it’d be beneficial if Tashlee came off the bench. But, she gave us the opportunity to reinsert herself as a starter and prove that she needs to be in the starting lineup at the end of the season.”

“Tashlee came in and we’d give her what we deem was the toughest defensive assignment, night in and night out, to guard the opponent’s best player and do it without fouling and she did a good job of that,” Johnson added.

The lone senior representing the Lady Patriots on the All-State team, Christian averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field on the season.

Johnson say’s Christian’s performance improved towards the end of the season and hopes to see that play continue to skyrocket at the next level.

“I think Morgan did a good job starting out early with us,” Johnson said.

“She came out leading us in rebounding and tied with Joi for scoring. She kind of got into continual foul trouble midway through the season, but, once she started trusting the rotation at the end of the season, the entire team but most importantly her, she was able to stay on the court. I think Morgan has the potential to play at the next level. She’s getting a couple of looks. No offers yet, but I think she has that potential and hopefully she does get a chance.”

Marion finished the season 17-15, including rallying from 19 points down in the quarterfinal round of the 2018 Arkansas 6A Girls Basketball State Tournament to defeat Sheridan 56-52, before succumbing to Jonesboro in the semifinal round.

Three Marion Lady Patriots recieved All-State honors including senior Morgan Christian (right), junior Tashlee Milow (middle) and sophomore Joi Montgomery (left).

Photos by Collins Peeples