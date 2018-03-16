Why so many?

By Clayton Adams Why are there so many different Christian denominations? This was the question I was asked earlier this week. This is a very good question. The answer is not easy. Christian denominations are like snowflakes, each one uniquely different in shape, size and character but each claiming the same source.

Why does one denomination believe there should be no music in their service yet most others gladly accept music in many forms in their services?

How can many denominations disapprove women holding leadership positions and others heartily approve woman as pastors and missionaries? Many denominations believe the Spiritual Gifts are no longer used but others have these gifts in use in their churches. Each denomination uses the Holy Bible to justify and support their beliefs. It is confusing and disheartening to know that faith in Christ is so divided.

I believe the prophet Jeremiah gives us the basis to partially understand the divisions of denominations and answer other vital questions of the Christian faith. “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; Who can understand it? “I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, Even to give to each man according to his ways, According to the results of his deeds.”

(Jeremiah 17:9-10) The human heart; meaning the center of human emotions, feelings, beliefs, thought and will, has much to do with why there are so many denominations and religions.

I know five things about faith. First, God has given a certain amount of faith to each person. (Romans 12:3) Second, to please God, I must come to Him in faith. (Hebrews 11:6) Third, my faith can be proven in my life. (James 2:22-26) Fourth, faith is the substance of things I hope for and it is the evidence of things not yet seen or experienced in my life. (Hebrews 11:1) Fifth, faith can be traded away, misused and abused.

(Romans 1:17-32) The human heart is a complicated creation. The heart can lie to its owner, deceive all others and cause one to believe a lie instead of holy truth. But we are very much like Pilate, who, standing before Jesus asked “What is truth?” (Luke 18:38) Perhaps the question to ask is what do I believe about Jesus? Check out the claim made by Jesus. (Matthew 28:18) Do you believe this?

Why do you attend church? Hebrews 10:23-25 gives the reason we should come together in church and even instructs us what we are to do for each other. Should we focus on Jesus and what He taught we'll soon find ourselves less divided and more Christlike.

We divide ourselves based on skin color, music styles, how the minister preaches, family history or social expectations but whatever the divide, it comes from the human heart and that is the problem. God, through His Son Jesus is the only way to change the human heart.

Is your heart changing?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’