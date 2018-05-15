A look back at Marion soccer

Both teams enjoyed a season that saw them earn spots in their respective state tournaments before suffering first- round losses

Marion High School Through teamwork and a complicated season, both the Marion High School girl’s and boy’s soccer teams are wrapping up the season after months of hard work on and off the field.

Girl’s soccer stood at 712 overall, earning them a spot in the 6A-East Conference Tournament.

In their first game against Greenwood, they lost 3-0.

Despite this loss, they finished their 6A/5A-3 conference season on a high note with a three-game winning streak in which Marion outscored opponents 15-1 against Wynne, West Memphis and Little Rock Hall who the Lady Patriots defeated to earn a spot in the 2018 Arkansas 6A Girls Soccer State Tournament. The Lady Patriots could not carry that momentum into the Big Dance, however, falling Russellville 3-0 in the opening round.

Boy’s soccer finished with a 12-12 record overall, also earning a postseason birth with an appearance in the 2018 Arkansas 6A Boys Soccer State Tournament. In the opening round, they suffered a 2-1 loss to Greenwood in double-overtime, ending the Patriots season. Even though they lost, the team overcame many obstacles over the season to beat some of their hardest competition.

Both teams worked together to gain their victories, practicing for hours after school while being heavily led by senior team captains and returning players. While both teams were primarily composed of new players at the start of the season, they have worked to grow as a cohesive team of aggressive players who love the game. For girl’s soccer senior team captain Meghan Bradley, growth has been a new experience for her as a leader for her team.

“This year is really different because I had been playing with the same group of girls for three years,” Bradley said. “This year, with fresh faces and the time we spent together outside of school, bonding through sleepovers and fun trips, I really got to know my team mates. I felt like I really connected with them through the year. I was able to mentor them and help to build them up.”

By Mary Claire Reece