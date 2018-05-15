Arkansas among top 20 states for drug issues

National prevention week data highlights affected areas

WalletHub Communications With the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Prevention Week in full swing and the Trump administration proposing harsher penalties for drug offenders, the personalfinance website WalletHub today released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2018 to highlight the areas that stand to be most affected.

This study compares the 50 states and the District in terms of 20 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and meth-lab incidents per capita. You can find some highlights below.

States with the Biggest Drug Problems:

1) District of Columbia 2) Missouri 3) Michigan 4) New Hampshire 5) West Virginia 6) New Mexico 7) Indiana 8) Rhode Island 9) Kentucky 10) Pennsylvania 11) Massachusetts 12) Colorado 13) Wyoming 14) Tennessee 15) Oregon 16) Delaware 17) Alaska 18) Maine 19) Arkansas 20) Maryland Key Stats:

• Alabama has 121 retail opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 residents, leading the nation (Arkansas was number 2). On the other end of the spectrum, there are 33 for every 100 District of Columbia residents.

• West Virginia has 52.00 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents (Arkansas was number 12). That is 8.1 times more than Nebraska, which has the fewest 6.40 per 100,000 residents.

• Alaska has the highest share of teens who used illicit drugs in the past month, at 13.22 percent (Arkansas was number 25). That is 2.2 times higher than in Utah, which has the lowest at 5.96 percent.

• Vermont has the highest share of adults who used illicit drugs in the past month, at 18.83 percent (Arkansas was ninth), 2.8 times higher than Iowa, which has the lowest at 6.77 percent.

To view the full report and learn about drug abuse in your state, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/ drug-use-by-state/35150/.

From Diana Popa