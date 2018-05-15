Bunton signs with Lane College

Earle senior O’Joshua Bunton will continue to develop as a receiver and return man under the care of a former NFL talent at Lane College

After a heartbreaking end to his senior season with the Earle Bulldogs that saw his football get disqualified from a state championship run, Earle senior receiver O’Joshua Bunton will have another chance to suit up and step onto the gridiron, signing a national letter of intent this past weekend to play football for the Lane College Dragons next season.

“That I actually got the opportunity to play college football is what I’m most excited about,” Bunton said.

Bunton turned down two other offers, from Dethel and Langston, saying he felt Lane’s had a greater interest in him and that the college and athletic family there made him feel at home.

While he’s grateful to be continuing his playing career with the Division II Dragons, Bunton will enter Lane with a chip on his shoulder, hoping to quickly show Division I colleges what they passed up on.

“I’m not going to be picky about it because most people don’t get that chance to play at the next level,” Bunton said. “It’s Division II, but I’m not going to underestimate the Division II level. I feel like I should be playing at a higher level. But, in Division II, you can still go to the NFL from there and it just kind of felt like everybody looked over me.”

Bunton certainly shined playing with Division I talent and current Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohannon, quickly becoming the former Bulldogs quarterback’s favorite target and even accompanying Bohannon to Charlotte, North Carolina for the Nike The Opening Finals quarterback camp.

Bunton said he soaked up his time in North Carolina, sharing the field with elite talent throughout the country, as he did his time in Earle with Bohannon, who Bunton views more as a brother than a former teammate.

“He taught me a lot,” Bunton said. “Like, he knew way more than I knew. He taught me a lot of different stuff about my position. He was kind of like a big brother to me.”

Though, the fact that Bunton is going to play college football at any level is impressive, considering the 6-foot-7, 176pound Earle senior fancied himself a basketball player until his junior season.

“I thought I was a basketball player before I ever started playing football,” Bunton said. “Then, my coach took me in and started teaching me everything. From then on, I was dedicated to football. I started having a passion for the sport and liking it and that was the only thing I wanted to play.”

Bunton, also a two-time track state champion, quickly showed potential and Earle head coach Albert Coleman found creative ways to get his newest weapon involved, whether that meant Bunton coming out of the backfield, catching passes or returning kicks.

“You got to get your playmakers the ball,” Coleman said. “We jet motioned him a lot and he was also our most explosive player on special teams. This past year alone, he had five touchdowns on kick returns. He finished out a good track season. We didn’t realize how fast he was.”

That speed led Bunton to a season-best 11.09 mark in the 100-meter, a third place finish in the 100meter at the state competition and a second place finish in the 200-meter at state.

“He had speed and we utilized his speed to the best of our ability, whether that was getting it to him deep, short, over the middle or out of the backfield,” Coleman said. “Gerry got him the ball as often as he could.”

While Bunton’s new home of Lane College may not have a Division I label, the Dragons do have something unique to their campus that Coleman believes will quickly begin to benefit Bunton, receivers coach, Lane alum and nine-year NFL veteran Jacoby Jones.

During his time with four different teams in the NFL, Jones totaled 2,733 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns along with 7,628 return yards (kickoff and punt) and nine total return touchdowns.

“I think he’s going to get tips and pointers from one of the best to play,” Coleman said. “Jacoby is going to teach him some things that’s going to help him go beyond and O’Joshua’s work ethic right now is beyond anyone else’s. I believe that, once he gets there, he’s going to show everyone they passed up on Division I talent. But, if he keeps working at it, who knows where he could be.”

By Collins Peeples