Earle News

A special visit and celebration

The home of Vickey and Reverend Tony Wells was all abuzz recently with visitors, birthday boys, and tons of reminiscing.

Reverend Wells' dad, Carol Ray Wells of Ocean New Jersey was in town for an extended visit, and while he was here his Sister Vivian Wells Dowler and daughter Becky Nelson drove down from Columbia Missouri for a three night visit.

Other family members visiting at different times included Reverend Wells brother Toby and wife Jodi Wells of Jonesboro, his children Tory Wells and friend Brandon Harper both of Sarasota Florida (Tory happened to be in town for Graduation ceremonies of friends at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville.) Jenny and Chris Lloyd and children Jayden, Kobe, and CJ of Vanndale. Tracy Wells and Brandon MacNeill of Bryant and Brandon's son Kaden. Frank Wells of Searcy (Reverend Wells cousin) also stopped by for a visit.

Vickey and Reverend Wells children also visited at various times, JoLynn and Michael Day of Earle, and Tanya and Bobby Pate Sr of Earle. Grandchildren Jessica and Justin Pruitt of Jonesboro and their two boys Daryl and Chandler.

During the visit Reverend Wells and Ray spent time visiting family, in Parkin , Wynne and Wittsburg.

They also made several trips to Village Creek State Park where Ray's Brother James and wife Dot were camped for the Annual Picking at The Park, and visited old home sites where Ray grew up.

Reverend Wells along with cousins Becky Nelson and Frank Wells took a day trip to Memphis for Memphis in May festivities, enjoyed a meal on Bealle Street at Silky O'Sullivans, and a sunset Carriage ride through the city.

An early Birthday Celebration was held for Ray while here celebrating 86 years on May 31st, and also for Daryl Pruitt who turned three on May 5th.

Friends visiting included Rachel Brahman , Angela Stegall, Anga Turner, all of Wynne; Trey Bynum of West Memphis.

