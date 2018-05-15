Lineup announced for 2018 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival

Alison Krauss to headline, Jamey Johnson, Cash family to perform

The 2018 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival is pleased to announce a special featured presentation with performances by Grammy record-holder Alison Krauss, award-winning singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson, Grammy-winning producer/performer John Carter Cash, and pop/soul/country artist Ana Cristina Cash, with more to come.

The benefit concert presentation will take place Saturday afternoon, Oct.

20, as the highlight of the three-day festival from Oct. 18-20 in Dyess.

Saturday afternoon events will be from noon to 5 p.m., with specific performance times to be announced.

Tickets for the benefit are on sale at the Arkansas State University Box Office, First National Bank Arena, (lower red entrance), 217 Olympic Drive. To purchase online, visit the festival website, JohnnyCashHeritageFestiv al.com, and click on “Buy Tickets,” or contact the box office at (870) 972- 2781 or (800) 745-3000.

All reserved seating at the Saturday afternoon concert will be $100 plus applicable fees, and general admission tickets are $35 plus fees.

Alison Krauss

Born in Champaign, Ill., Alison Krauss grew up listening to everything from folk to opera to pop and rock music, but quickly fell in love with bluegrass when she began playing fiddle at age five. At age 14, Rounder Records signed her to her first record deal and she went on to release her debut solo album two years later. The accomplished bluegrass musician became a member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21. Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration “Raising Sand,” which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, making her the most awarded singer and most awarded female artist in Grammy history.

Jamey Johnson Jamey Johnson is acknowledged by many as country music’s “north star.” An 11-time Grammynominated singer-songwriter, he is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to The Washington Post.

Johnson has received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.

The Nashville Scene has twice named Johnson’s albums as the year’s best album in its annual Country Music Critics’ Poll. In 2011, it also named him artist of the year, best male vocalist and best songwriter. His 2008 album, “That Lonesome Song,” was certified platinum for one million in sales, and his 2010 double album, “The Guitar Song,” which debuted at No. 1 on the country album charts, received a gold certification.

John Carter Cash

Grammy Award-winning record producer, singersongwriter and author John Carter Cash has been involved in music all his life. Grandson of Maybelle Carter and son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, he carries on the family tradition of creativity and music. In the mid-1990s, he began recording material for himself and others. In 1999 he was coproducer for his mother’s album, “Press On,” which won the Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album.

He continued his studio work with his father, serving as associate producer under Rick Rubin for the Grammy-winning “American Recordings” series. His work as an author is equally diverse, including his mother’s biography Anchored in Love, House of Cash: The Legacies of My Father Johnny Cash about his personal relationship with his father, three children’s books, a fantasy novel Lupus Rex, and an upcoming Cash and Carter Family Cookbook.

Ana Cristina Cash

Ana Cristina Cash is an American singer-songwriter, raised in Miami, Fla., as the daughter of Cuban immigrants. Her recordings exhibit a broad vocal range, spanning from contralto to a high coloratura soprano known to some as a “whistle register.” She started her professional music career at age six on the variety show, “Sabado Gigante.” At age 16 she signed to Sony Music’s Latin division and released her first album “Ana Cristina” in the Spanish language. Her latest album, “The West Coast Sessions,” was released in May 2015.

Along with live shows, Ana Cristina is currently working on her upcoming release, “The Tough Love E.P,” which shows off her connection to rockabilly and gritty blues, with a flavor for country and soul.

Ana Cristina and her husband, music producer John Carter Cash, live in Nashville with their infant daughter, Grace June Cash.

