HOROSCOPE MOMOSCOIPE

y 9 IVILgU.^ iiwj £JWiU

AIMES(MaireÎ21toApiri: For Wednesday, May 16, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Surprise company might knock on your door!

GEMEM(May21toJJunnn®2®) CAMCEM(JJunn®21toJJnally22)

) Amigo 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Expect surprising news or a change in your daily routine.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Keep an eye on your money and possessions today, because something unusual might occur. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own from loss, damage or theft.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You feel impulsive and restless today! It's just what it is – so go with the flow. By all means, take a break from routine work. (You need it.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Something going on behind the scenes might catch you off guard today. Fortunately, it's minor, not major. Nevertheless, get ready for a few surprises.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might meet a real character today. Or possibly, someone you know will do something you least expect. Stay light on your feet so that you can be ready for the unexpected.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A parent or boss will surprise you today. This person might say something that puts you off or makes you feel amazed, or even ill at ease. Don't overreact, and don't quit your day job.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might have a sudden opportunity to travel today.

CAPEICOEN (DDoecCo 22 to Jam,

Conversely, scheduled travel plans might change. Allow extra time to cope with everything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Double-check your banking as well as arrangements about shared property and inheritances, because something unusual might trigger some changes. Don't be caught napping!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A friend or partner might change your plans today. This person might want to do something different. He or she might even want to act separately or alone. Be ready for a few surprises.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your job routine will have a few changes today due to computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, canceled meetings – it will be something. Allow extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with this.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A surprise invitation might delight you today. New love might blossom! Conversely, social plans might be changed or canceled. Parents should be vigilant about their kids today to avoid accidents.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are intelligent and self-disciplined. You also are strong-willed and independent. People are attracted to your pleasing personality and charm. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and service to others. Take care of yourself so you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with memories of these relationships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)