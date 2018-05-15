Sports Briefs

• Class 6A State Softball Championship — All state championship softball games, including the 6A matchup of Marion vs. Sheridan, will be played at Benton High School. Marion plays in their first state championship game in over a decade this Saturday, May 19, at 3 p.m.

***

• 8th Street Mission Golf Tournament — Monday, May 21, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a BBQ lunch and time on the driving range. Tee time is 1 p.m. The annual fundraiser supports the mission. Entry fees are $60 per player and $240 for a foursome. Register available in advance through the mission. ***

Marion United Methodist Church is hosting a 4-on-4 (two men, two women) sand volleyball tournament, Sunday June 3, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the church, 81 E. Military Rd., in Marion. Entry fee is $75 per team. Space is limited (first eight teams will be taken). Deadline to sign up is Monday, May 28. For more information contact Amanda Harlow at 870-733-4045.

***

• Summer Softball Signups — The J.W. Rich Girls Club is currently holding registration for their upcoming Summer Softball season. Age groups include T-Ball, Machine Pitch and Kid Pitch. The cost is $50 (plus $50 for annual membership if not already paid). Stop by Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., or Satudays during volleyball games. For more information call (615) 651-6854 or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club page on Facebook.

***

• CASA Superhero 5K —

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Arkansas Delta presents the CASA Superhero 5K, Saturday May 19, beginning at 9 a.m. (sign-in begins at 8 a.m.), beginning and ending at the Crittenden County Courthouse, 100 Court St., in Marion. All proceeds go to CASA programs to better serve area children in the foster care system. Registration is $30 (includes an eventthemed shirt). Late registration is day of. Shirts are limited. Children under 8 are free! T-shirts $12. To register visit my1.raceresult.com/91374/i nfo?lang=en, or visit the CASA Facebook page.

***

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q. Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis. Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k. eventbrite.com. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

***

• Boston Sports Academy — Youth summer baseball program at Franklin Park in West Memphis. Teams are forming now. for registration and information about the Boston Sports Academy, contact Solomon Boston at (870) 733-2169, or call the L.R. Jackson Events Center at (870) 732-1872.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystu- diogray.com, or call 901-303- 6221.

• MUMC Sand Blast 2018 —