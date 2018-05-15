‘What

is

Sepsis?’ Lunch-n-Learn

June

Forrest City Medical Center to offer educational program on deadly infectu-ous disease

Forrest City Medical Center FORREST CITY — You may recall news stories during the recent flu season about seemingly healthy young people who felt fine one day and died a couple of days later. The cause: Sepsis. But what are the odds it could happen to you? Consider this: the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warn that anyone can get an infection, and almost any infection can lead to Sepsis.

Forrest City Medical Center will present a free Lunch-n-Learn program that will provide information on how to get ahead of Sepsis through learning its risk factors and symptoms. Angie Vondran, RN and QRMC at Forrest City Medical Center will present information on health conditions that may put you at risk for infections that can lead to Sepsis. She will also share tips on simple steps you can take to reduce your chances of developing the medical emergency and life threatening condition.

The Lunch-n-Learn will be held at 12:00 noon in the In-Service Classroom at Forrest City Medical Center on Tuesday, June 5.

There is no fee to attend, but advance registration is required and a light lunch will be served to all registered attendees. To register, visit

ForrestCityMedicalCenter.

com and look under Events, or call 870- 2610444.

From Janet Benson