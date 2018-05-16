Astros shooting for the stars

Diamond Astros claim first- place in Mississippi

Times Sports Editor This past weekend the Diamond Astros 9U baseball team won the Snowden Slam at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven, Mississippi.

“The boys really believed in themselves and came to play this past weekend,” said Astros head coach Heath Jackson. The Marion based organization which is composed of players from Crittenden County and Cross County won two games prior to the championship game, defeating Desoto Impact 12-2 and the Mississippi Royals 13-6. The championship game came even easier for the Astros, however, as the Marion based team earned a 14-1 victory over Fushion.

“It was a great day for our 9U team and the organization,” said Astros president Logan Williams.

By Collins Peeples