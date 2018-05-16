Growing up Greyhounds

The Arkansas Greyhounds, a local 11U AAU basketball team, is gaining national recognition

Memphis is widely considered a basketball hot bed, but one organization is attempting to shift that focus West of the Mississippi River and prove that the talent in Crittenden County can compete not just across the river but on a national level. The Arkansas Greyhounds, an 11U AAU basketball team which consist solely of players from Crittenden County, defeating Meanstreets, from Chicago, 48-36 this past weekend in the Memphis In May Invitational, claiming first place in their age group.

This season alone, the Greyhounds have played opponents from across the nation, ranging Chicago to St. Louis and even Wisconsin and even competed against teams sponsored by current and former NBA player such as Garrett Temple of the Sacramento Kings, Thaddeus Young of the Indiana Paces and former players Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller of the University of Memphis coaching staff.

And while they’re showing their talents across the country, keeping the talent pool local is of the utmost importance to Greyhounds head coach Jacob Schultz.

“We strive to have all of our kids from Crittenden County,” Schultz said. “This team in particular, we have four kids from Earle, three kids from Marion and two kids from West Memphis… Anybody can go out and get kids from Jonesboro and Osceola and put them out there and win. But, to actually grow the talent around here and actually watch them grow older, that’s special.”

Schultz has been watching this particular team grow for two-three seasons now. The AAU head coach began coaching this year’s 11U Greyhounds when the players were in second and third grade and is astonished at the improvement his young players have made during that stretch.

“It’s made me proud,” Schultz said. “When I first got them, I did not allow them to shoot three-pointers. If they shot a three, I would take them out of the game, bench them and hold them out the rest of the game. We just weren’t going to do it. We wanted to focus on fundamentals, good form and getting to the rim for a layup or a midrange shot, mainly just because of child development. They’re not strong enough to consistently shoot three-pointers and throw it up there on a prayer. Then, the next year, I would let them, if they’re open, shoot. Whereas, this year, we kind of thrive on shooting the three-ball. So, watching their progression and to go from a team that could hardly hit from outside to a team that now lives off it has been awesome. Watching kids that when they first came to me could hardly dribble the ball and now they’re my primary ball handlers, it shows the work they’ve put in. They’re a hard-working group of kids.”

This year alone, those improving skills have taken the Greyhounds to St. Louis, Nashville and Little Rock, but that’s hardly the extent of the traveling the Greyhounds will do this season. Schultz plans on taking his players to camps at Ole Miss and either the University of Memphis or Arkansas State University. The Greyhounds also have a national tournament in New Orleans, the Super 60, coming up over Memorial Day weekend before finishing their travel season off with the AAU Nationals in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Though the Greyhounds are still searching for their first victory over a nationally ranked 11U AAU team, Schultz says their progress to the national level isn’t bad for a ragtag group of kids from Crittenden County.

“We haven’t beaten a raked team yet, but we’re pretty close and just to get to that level for a couple of kids from Crittenden County is pretty impressive,” Schultz said.

Schultz plans on continuing to move his team up with his players, as the Greyhounds age. But, the head coach of the non-profit organization would also like to expand the program to other age groups, if he had more assistant coaches and more help financially.

“I am accepting coaches,” Schultz said. I’d like to grow my program. I’d like to expand and offer other grade divisions. When I first started the Greyhounds, that’s what somebody told me. ‘You’re never going to have a lack of kids. You’re going to have a lack of coaches.’ I used to spread myself out too thin. I’d have four or five different grades. But, it got to a point where I couldn’t do it all myself.”

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Arkansas Greyhounds organization or to know more about the AAU team should e-mail ArkansasGreyhounds@gm ail.com.

By Collins Peeples