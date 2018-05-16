Hashtag alert causes online hysteria

Attorney General’s warning triggers concerns about posting children’s photos

On Monday, the Times ran a community alert from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about the potential pitfalls of posting children’s photos on social media titled “Predators Harvest Photos from Hashtags,” noting that “Posting pictures of your children under seemingly innocent hashtags has a sinister side and could put them on the radar of child predators.”

The warning noted that photos of common summertime activities such as swimming, bath time and sleepovers could be targeted by pedophiles, with Rutledge noting, “Parents commonly post pictures of their children to share with family and friends, but what they don’t realize is they may be putting their children in danger. Hashtags make it easy to share the joys and hardships of parenthood with others, but predators will use those same hashtags, like #bathtime or #toddlerbikini, to find pictures for their own twisted use.”

The Marion Police Department shared the release with the community on its Facebook Page, prompting some questions and concerns from the public.

“Copied and shared. Thank you,” posted Jennife McDaniel. Erica Dent shared the post as well. Deborah Sparks wanted some clarification “So, I get a little confused with these articles,” she said. “Should we not post ANY pics of our children?” Marion Police Lieutenant Det. Freddy Williams, who monitors the MPD’s Facebook page relpied, “Up to the parents whether to post pics or not. This article sheds some light on what perps on the Internet do with pictures they can download off of social media sites and the internet. Once pictures are posted anywhere on the Internet they are there forever.”

Williams outlined some specifics for parents and grandparents to consider.

“I would be picky on pictures of young kids and teenagers wearing bathing suits and revealing clothing,” he wrote. “Some sex offenders and shady individuals get their kicks by downloading such pictures and sharing with fellow perps. Like I said, totally up to the parents. Just know these days there are many shady people lurking on the internet.”

Nedda Morse posted, “Good to pass on. There are so many that post pictures and I would hate it for them to be misused.”

Many, it would seem had already foreseen the dangers of online photo sharing.

“This is why I have never posted my granddaughters' pictures!” wrote Linda Burdette.

Renee Moore echoed her sentiments, adding, “That's why we don't put pictures of the boys on Facebook.”