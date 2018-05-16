News Briefs

–o go t https://www.voterview.arnova. org/VoterView/Registran tSearch.do . Enter your county, name, birthday and you can confirm your name, address, precinct, polling place and all of your district information is correct. See you at Early Voting at the Marion County Court House through May 21, or at your poling location on Election Day, May 22.

• Movies on Broadway – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Friday, May 18 at 8 p.m. at Regions Plaza, 231 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Hosted by Main Street West Memphis. Sponsored by Southland Park Gaming & Racing. Free to the public. Bring chairs and blankets – free popcorn.

• Fun and Family Day – Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tilden Rodgers Park, 825 N. Airport Rd., West Memphis. Free admission. Outdoor activities include fishing, BB gun shooting, archery, canoeing, fish cleaning and cooking demonstration. Free health and wellness screening also will be offered. Visit GOFISH.AGFC.COM to register.

• Hues of Hughes – The Sunday with the Arts series at DeltaARTS’ Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center continues this Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m. with Hues of Hughes, a celebraton of the poetry of Langston Hughes and Harlem Renaissance. The show is choreographed and presented by Emma Crystan and Company. The event is at 301 S. Rhodes, West Memphis and is made possible by a grand from the H. W. Durham Foundation. For more information visit www.deltaarts.org. or call 870-732-6260.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Dine to Donate Night – Thursday, May 24 from 6 p.m. to closing at Colton’s Steak House & Grill. 10% of all proceeds collected will benefit the life-saving mission of the American Cancer Society. Live performance by Brittany King.

• Mobile Food Giveaway – Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Friday, May 25 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Vouchers are available until May 23, 2018.

• 1st Annual Taste of Earle Festival – Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Memorial day Weekend in the Earle Town Square on Commerce Street. Sample, buy and sell all the good tastes of Earle. Kids’ Corner from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. including a game truck, bouncers, face painting and games. There will be a car show at 11 a.m., an African Fashion Show at 1 p.m. and a Greek show at 2 p.m. There will be cooking contests with Wassetti contest at 11:30 a.m. and a BBQ contest at 12 p.m. There will also be a live DJ. Sign up to host a booth or compete in a cooking contest. Call Jackie at 870623-6081 for more information or for a booth or contest.

• ‘ All Our Children’ meals through May 29th – Providing services which include a meal and a snack. Places of service are: The Children’s Place, 426 S. 14th St., West Memphis from 3 to 5 p.m.; Mt. Calvary MB Church, 2101 E. Jackson Ave., West Memphis 3 to 5 p.m.; and L. R. Jackson Girls Club, 405 S. 25th St., West Memphis from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Program services children ages 5 through 18 years of and people up to 21 years of age that are participating in a State education for the mentally or physically disabled.

• Jackson/Wonder Kindergarten Registration – Wednesday, May 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 801 S. 16th St., West Memphis. What you will need: Shot Record, Birth Certificate, Proof of Address, Social Security Card and Physical/Health Record. For more information call 870735-7303 or 870-735-4219.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is soliciting public comments – Concerning the upcoming FY 2019 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP). This final comment period will end on May 4, 2018. The purpose of the UPWP is to identify all transportation related planning activities that will be undertaken during the project year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Through this program, the local transportation planning process provides a series of work tasks and relates these to the overall comprehensive planning progress. Please contact the MPO at 796 W. Broadway, West Memphis if you would like to review the draft FY 2019 UPWP or if you have comments or questions concerning the transportation planning process. Telephone No. 870-735-8148; Fax No. 870-735-8158. E-mail: BCE@sbcgloal.net. This document may also be reviewed at the MPO’s web site at wmats.org. and the following locations: West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis; Office of the Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion; Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion; Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis; Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion; or Woolfolk Library, 100 Currie, Marion.

• American Legion Veterans Information Fair – Friday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. BBQ lunch. Opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with live entertainment. Veterans are encouraged to come early to register for the event. Registration opens at 9:45 a.m.

• Crittenden County Veterans Memorial Program

– 'A Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes,' Thursday May 24, 6 p.m. Eugene Wood Civic Center, 212 Polk. The public is invited to join us in this commemorative program. Families of fallen veterans are encouraged to fill out the memorial form to add the names to the reading in the program. Forms may be picked up at the VFW, American Legion or the 40 & 8. Forms must turned in to the City Clerk’s office by May 4th. Veterans families are encouraged to submit pictures for the presentation. Send pictures to thelancebell@gmail.com

• Boys & Girls Club Summer Program – Sponsored by City of Marion Parks & Recreation Monday, June 4 through Friday, Aug. 10 at Brunetti Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. $50 per child (some programs and any field trips may carry an additional fee). Lunch and snack provided each day. Call Darin McCollum at 870-7351658 for more information and to register. Limited number of spots.

• CYT Summer Conservatory – Registration is now open for DeltaARTS’ Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory. Open to children ages 6 through 18 (incoming high school seniors), the camp will run July 9th through 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at West Memphis Christian School. Tuition is $200 per student with discounts available. For more information visit www.deltaarts.org. or call 870-732-6260.

• DeltaARTS Crittenden Youth Theatre – “Twain’s Tales.” There will be a special performance on Memorial day weekend for the Memphis Childrens’ Theatre Festival at Rhodes College in Memphis and on June 12 for ‘Twist & Twain,” DeltaARTS’ Gifted and Talented summer camp. Please call 870-732-6260 for more information.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through May 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-287-1343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• Total Deliverance Food Program – Supper served Monday-Friday after school at 3:15/snacks 4:15-5 p.m. Saturdays and days of no school from 12 noon-1:15 p.m. at 400 Commerce St., Earle. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd., Earle Supper will be served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree Supper will be served from 7:45 p.m./snack at 8:30-9:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./ snack 1:15 p.m.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

•GEMAcademy, inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

Check Your Voter Registration Information