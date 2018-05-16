Schrock provides shock for Redbirds

So far this season, second baseman Max Schrock owns a .319 batting average

news@theeveningtimes.com

Max Schrock was caught off guard when he found himself traded by the Oakland A’s to the St.

Louis Cardinals over the winter.

But at least it came during the off season. There was no rushing this time to pack up his apartment to catch a plane.

Schrock was swapped along with another top prospect, Yairo Munoz, on December 14 for outfielder Stephen Piscotty.

“It came out of nowhere,” Schrock said. “I was sitting at home and got a call.”

On the one hand, Schrock said it was sad knowing that he would be moving on again to another organization, but also exciting to know that another club was anxious to get him, and that he was heading to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“ I was excited to be traded to the Cardinals,” Schrock said. “You hear all these great things about the Cardinals and their winning tradition and how great an organization they are and how well they develop their players. So it was exciting.”

This was actually the second time the 23 year-old second baseman had been traded since he entered baseball as the 13th round pick out of the University of South Carolina. The Nationals, who originally drafted him, dealt him to the A’s in 2016 straight up for Major League reliever Marc Rzepcznski.

Schrock, who was ranked the 8th best second baseman prospect by MLB.com, enters as the No. 11 team prospect, and joins a Memphis team who won a PCL Championship in 2017 and was already stacked with seven of the Cardinals Top 10 prospects, names like Harrison Bader, Carson Kelly, Jack Flaherty, and Tyler O’Neill — all players who have spent time with the Major League team.

“I’m new to the organization,” Schrock said. “But I think I came in and meshed pretty well with the team. We get along well together and I think that helps out there on the field. And obviously (Manager) Stubby (Clapp) is great. We’ve been working on some things on the field and it is nice having him as a resource and a manager.”

The left handed hitting infielder has already shown that he is one of Minor League baseball’s best hitters. While not a home run hitter, Schrock has shown that he can hit for a high average. He has hit .324 in his three seasons in the minors.

Last year, Schrock hit .321 at Double-A Midland, which was the fourth highest batting average in the league. His .379 on-base percentage was third best.

The 5-foot-8 inch second bagger doesn’t strike out that much either. His 9.2 percent strikeout rate was also the lowest in the Texas League.

Schrock has already gotten off to a fast start for the Redbirds. Through 35 games he’s hitting .319 — second best on the team — to go along with a .364 onbase percentage.

“From level to level I just try and stay with the same approach and not try to change anything or do anything drastic and just do what I think I’m good at,” Schrock said. “My goal is to just go out there and perform my best every day in and day out and help the team to win.”

There are already murmurings that it may be time for the Cardinals promote Schrock to the Majors.

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong has gotten off to a slow start in 2018 and has had a hard time maintaining his full-time status. Wong is hitting just .186 with two home runs and eight RBIs through 35 games. Wong though, has two more years remaining on his contract, but his performance is starting to raise questions about his long-term value to the Cardinals.

Schrock said although his goal is to make it to the Majors, he’s focused on the present and isn’t worried about when or if the call may come to join St.

Louis.

“I think everybody’s goal in this locker room is to make it to the Major Leagues,” Schrock said.

“That would be great. But I am going to keep on doing what I’m doing every day. I don’t worry about that other stuff. I’m more worried about going out here and performing the best I can here.”

By Mark Randall