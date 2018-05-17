BassMash at Horseshoe

Win $1,000 at second annual event this Saturday

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Here is your chance to win $1000 fishing. BASSMASH is having their 2nd tournament this Saturday, May 19, at Horseshoe Lake. Kamp KareFree is the launch site, starting at 6 a.m.

Check-in should be before 6 a.m. The best way to register is at True Value Hardware on 7th St. and become eligible for some very nice prizes that have been donated by True Value Hardware. You can register at KareFree before the tournament and the fee is $150 for a 2 man team. For $20 extra, get a chance for the big bass money. For more information, call 901-5747625 or 901-359-2322.

Bond’s ramp at Horseshoe is still closed for renovations, but Kamp Karefree will be open Saturday for the 2nd annual BassMash.

Photo by John Criner