Family Fun Day May 19

Times Outdoors Columnist The big kid’s rodeo was a success for fishermen under age 16. Now, its time for all the fishermen over the age of 16 with a valid fishing license, to catch some big catfish. The AGFC Family & Community Fishing Program is a family event on Saturday May 19, 2018. That is this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There were a lot of catfish not caught by the kids and the state has restocked Tilden Rodgers Lake with another truck load of hungry fish. Anglers need to bring their own fishing equipment and bait to the lake. Fishermen are encouraged to take their catch home for a supper of fresh fish. If you don’t know how, there will demonstrations on fish cleaning and cooking along with wild game tasting stations.

Learn the many benefits of properly prepared wild game. There is an opportunity to try archery and BB gun shooting plus how to paddle a canoe. Doors prizes will be awarded the lucky winners. I understand that our game wardens will be present and you can ask them your questions. These men are very knowledgeable and this is a chance to meet them and appreciate the services they perform. Best of all: Everything is free!

The Mississippi River is on the fall and most the local lakes are within their banks and starting to get clear. Midway Lake is looking good and the water is clear. Quite a few fishermen were on the lake Saturday and most of them were catching fish. Bream are trying to bed up and good amounts and sizes are being caught on crickets. A fisherman that I was visiting with showed me his cooler and it was almost full of black river bream. He would not say what part of the lake he caught them on. Catfish are being mostly caught on limb lines and yo-yos with every kind of bait imagined. Be sure these lines have identification. The crappie and bass fishermen are showing mixed results, depending, on how much expertise the angler has. Miss Joyce, the lady that runs Ed’s Boat camp, has all the bait you could ever need plus drinks and snacks. She lives on the lake and keeps up with all her fishermen. Boat launch is $5.

Wapanocca is about normal levels and the water is much clearer, but the moss is starting to show up. Crappie are still the number one fish being caught and the bass only “fair”. Bream are starting to bed and are being caught in the woods where the wind is not so bad.

Horseshoe Lake is still plagued by high winds, but good crappie are being caught around the Happy Jack area. The pier fishing has been slow due to the higher water. It is nice that the lake will be a foot higher than last year. Catfishing is very good, especially on lines left out over night with five to 10 pounders being common.

Tilden Rodgers Lake has it’s share of fishermen having good luck with nice sized cats and bream. These are probably leftover fish from last weeks stocking for the kids rodeo. While visiting folks around the lake I ran into a different group of fishermen. The Second Chance Fellowship meet every other week on Saturday about 12:30 underneath a shade tree and enjoy hot dogs and Bible study with all people invited. They say they are Fishers of Men and the lake is a good place to meet. We know that Jesus loved fishermen with many of his disciples fishermen and he fed the crowds with the little boy’s two fish. If you would like to join these fishermen, call 901-4615756 for information. You will feel welcome and enjoy the fellowship.

The fishing should be in high gear and Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates getting to take care of your trophies at a fair price, fast service, and giving you a beautiful mount. Get a cane pole and some worms and take those kids fishing. It is a wonderful experience. Next Saturday at Family Fishing Day, Papa Duck will be around with his camera and note book. Please say “Hi” and visit a while. Have some stories and pictures to share.

