18,2®1® AIMES (Maurdh 21 to Apri 19) For Friday, May 18, 2018 ARIES (March April 19) A spontaneous get-together or party might occur at home today. (Stock the fridge.) You also might choose to buy something high-tech or modern for where you live.

Today you will meet new faces and see new places. You also will hear news that is interesting or exciting. Oh yeah, it's not a boring day!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might see new ways to earn money today. You also might impulsively buy something that is unusual or different. (Keep your receipts.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a great day to have fun and seek out stimulating friends, because you want an exciting break from your daily routine. It's quite likely that this will happen because you will attract new people!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A quiet surprise will delight you today. It might occur behind the scenes, or it might be private news that you learn about. It will give you a lift!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might feel romantically attracted to a friend today. You also will meet new people who are different and unusual. It's an interesting day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Aboss or someone in authority might flirt with you today. You also might make a breakthrough in seeing how to make something look more attractive. People want your advice.

opportunities might fall in your lap today – be ready. Likewise, a chance to take a course or get further training or education for something also might materialize. Lucky you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Gifts, goodies and favors from others might suddenly come your way today. Because this window of opportunity is brief, say, 'Thank you!' quickly!

CAPRICORN (Dec. to Jan. 19)

Someone close to you might surprise you in some way today. It might be an invitation, a compliment or a treat – or just a pleasant, friendly exchange. Enjoy!

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A surprise raise or praise might come your way today at work. Others might hear positive news that is health-related or related to a pet. Whatever happens

will please you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Surprise invitations to parties and social occasions, including sports events, might delight you today. Ditto for an unexpected flirtation! Interesting news regarding your kids also might surprise you.

BORN TODAY: You are fair-minded and can build strong relationships. You are positive, realistic and have a natural enthusiasm for life. This year is a powerful year, full of decisions and major achievements. Think success, power and money! It's time to reap the benefits of the past decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership in all your relationships with others. Activity is key!

