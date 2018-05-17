West Memphis honors senior athletes

Thirty- eight student athletes finished the year with GPA’s of 3.0 or higher

WM School District Forty West Memphis athletes were honored and recognized as scholar athletes at the annual Blue Devil Senior Sports Banquet.

The athletes who earned grade-point averages of 3.0 or above included Alexia McGruder, Morgan Albers, Reagan Rushing, Amaurius Stinnett, Anthony Hite, Caleb Clark, D'quarius Roggers, Derrick Milligan, Haley Jones, Jackson Nanney, Karl Warren, Tucker Collins, Amoni Burks, Arianna Jennings, Keshunna Williams, Bailey Merritt, Lauren Semiche, De'sharae Smith, Micah Smith, Curtis Washington, Conner Allen, Taylor Roeder, Tyla Bradford, Byron Emerson, Kaiden Holt, Brunson Langston, C.J. Prackett, Zachary Byrd, Kennedy McClanahan, Jordan Young, Emily Birdno, Shamaiya Eason, Lauren Harrison, Rayshunda Howard, Ryan Lewis, Anecia Woods, Blakely Brawner and Ivy Pulliam.

Other athletes were also cited for special awards, including the school's two Wendy's Heisman nominees Ryan Lewis and Brunson Langston.

Football player John Brown was awarded the Brandon Burlsworth Award for personifying the special traits of the former Arkansas Razorback walkon, who went on to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts before being killed in an auto accident.

By Billy Woods