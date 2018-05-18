A life in law enforcement: ‘I’m doing what I always wanted to do’

Marion chief reflects on what it means to wear the badge

By Mark Randall Gary Kelley wanted to be a police officer ever since he was a young boy.

Kelley, who is entering his 37th year in law enforcement, said he remembers seeing the deputies who patrolled Horseshoe Lake when he was young and never considered any other career.

“I’m doing what I always wanted to do,” Kelley said. “And I still enjoy it every day. I enjoy dealing with people and helping people. My wife would rather go to Walmart by herself because I can’t get out of there because everyone stops to visit with me.”

Kelley said he still remembers his first day on the job as if it were yesterday.

He was hired on August 23, 1982, by Chief John just the two of them and they worked 12-hour shifts. “My first day we had an armed robbery at the shopping center,” Kelley said. “They had robbed a dress store and took off. We put the description of the vehicle out, and I think a deputy got them up in Crawfordsville.”

Later that same day, he got a call on a stolen car.

“I ran the tag and it came back 10-53 or stolen,” Kelley said. “And it’s kind Griffin came out to check on me and I already had them in custody. That first night was pretty good.”

Kelley said police work, though, has changed a lot since he first put on a uniform and badge. For one thing, the job is a lot more dangerous than it used to. Police officers today have a lot more training and find themselves dealing with a lot more types of situations.

“You don’t know what kind of call you are going to have to respond to next,” Kelley said. “You don’t know when you get there if someone is going to come out shooting at you or if they are going to come out thanking you.”

Kelley said it takes a special kind of people to want to be a police officer. Law enforcement work is a stressful, low paying job that can take a toll on families and marriages.

“You don’t just put on a badge and a gun and go out there and play cowboys and Indians,” Kelley said. “One minute you’re having to be a mediator between a husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend, and the next minute you’re answering a call for a cat in a tree. One minute you are being thanked, the next minute you are being cussed out. And you have got to be able to control yourself and han- die it. My whole thing is I want to treat folks like I want to be treated. That’s the way I want it.”

Kelly has seen Marion grow from a population of just under 3,000 in 1980 to a city of over 12,000 today. Fortunately for Marion, that growth has not brought with it a whole lot of crime or issues plaguing other cities.

“We still have our share of it,” Kelley said. “But so far we haven’t had to experience the crime other areas have.”

One thing Kelley doesn’t like is the rising hostility towards police in general. The public is often too quick to blame police and there seems to be a bad attitude toward police officers today which is unwarranted.

“I’ve never seen it this hostile before,” Kelley said. “But you know, there are some good ones and there are some bad ones. But most police officers are good servants doing a very hard job. And let me tell you something, you don’t ever want to see a day without the police being there to answer calls. I can tell you that.”

Kelley said he is blessed with a good staff and is always pleased with all of the compliments they get both from within the community and from out-oftowners.

“I’m proud of every officer I’ve got,” Kelley said.

“And one thing I am proud of is that we do get a lot of compliments from the people of Marion. And I get a lot of calls from people out of state who came through town and one of our officers helped them out. They call or write and say how appreciative they are.”

