Keith Bradford Sr., Turrell Police Chief is also worthy of recognition.

The chief is one of 231 members of the law enforcement community who died in a previous year, but whose sacrifice will be documented on the memorial this year.

Chief Bradford helped launch the law enforcement agency in 2012. In 2014 he responded to a call to assist officers from another local jurisdiction with a highspeed chase. He checked the safety of the officers, but according to a police report, Bradford was left shaken. Hours later, he suffered a fatal heart attack. Chief Bradford had dedicated more than 20 years of his life to law enforcement.

Each of these officers demonstrated courage and determination in the face of danger.

These heroes, like all members of the law enforcement community, commit their lives to protecting the public. In their profession there is no such thing as an off-duty officer. Answering a call for help is ingrained in who they are.

As a member of the Senate Law Enforcement Caucus, I am committed to providing our first responders with the tools, resources and training to help them prepare for unpredictable circumstances.

These men and women are brave and selfless heroes who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe.

This Congress I was proud to cosponsor the Honoring Hometown Heroes Act to give their home states the opportunity to provide a fitting tribute for their service should they make the ultimate sacrifice. This bill would allow governors to order the American flag to

