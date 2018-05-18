Fallen Officers Memorial serves as reminder of those who gave all

New names to be added to monument to local law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty

June 5 will mark the fourth anniversary of the dedication of the Crittenden County Fallen Officers Memorial at Worthington Park. The monument was dedicated on Thursday, June 5, 2014. An estimated crowd of about 400 turned out for the ceremony.

Mayor Bill Johnson noted, “It was beautiful. The ceremony included police officers, fire fighters and deputies. The crowds were large and the families of our fallen heroes were very thrilled with the recognition of their loved ones.”

Johnson noted that many of the families related to the fallen officers were in attendance.

“The Pauderts were there,” he recalled. “The Carthon and Phillips families attended. The Glenn Bailey family was there. Mrs.

Waters, Bailey’s mother, drove up here from Houston by herself for the ceremony. Her son was killed in action here in West Memphis.”

The mayor said she was ‘thrilled’ with the ceremony and the outpouring of support from the community. The dedication was the culmination of two years of fundraising effors, spearheaded by Holmes Hammett, long time executive director for the West Memphis Chamber of Commerce who passed away on May 9.

The ceremony was highlighted by West Memphis Fire Chief Wayne Gately’s beautifull acapella rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” and an “End of Watch” roll call, followed by a 21-gun salute. “Taps” was trumpeted and “Amazing Grace” was played on the pipes. The Colors were presented and retired by an interagency Color Guard.

Chief Gately said afterward, “I was glad to sing our ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ It was really special to support all the agencies. We really respect and admire all that law enforcement does for us.”

State Senator Keith Ingram and fomier West Memphis Police Chief Bob Paudert spoke during the dedication.

Senator Ingram said to the officers and responders assembled, “You put service above self and choose to make humanity your business. Too often we forget our law enforcement sector across Crittenden County. These agencies are composed of courageous heroes and she-roes, fearless and strong, brave and resilient, who chose to serve. They are willing to do what it takes, including to put their lives on the line to insure our safety.”

Speaking specifically about the loss of Brandon Paudert and Bill Evans, Ingram said, “May 20, 2010, was a day that changed our community. Until that day many of our citizens did not realize the critical importance that law enforcement plays. On that day we were instantly reminded of your daily sacrifice. It should not have taken such an unspeakable act, of horrific violence to open our eyes to the necessity of your role. Today we appreciate each of you more than ever.”

A composed former Chief Paudert offered, “When we lost Brandon and Bill, that was very tragic. It’s changed our lives forever. We will never be the same. So, I have committed my life to giving out the information that officers need to have to stay safe. Had Brandon and Bill known this infomiation, I am convinced they’d be alive today. They didn’t have it.

If they had known they were dealing with domestic terrorists t h e y ’ d have handled it differently. They thought they were dealing with church members. Law enforcement all over the United States and Canada need to know what Brandon and Bill did not know.”

Paudert continued, “I want to say, ‘we are home.’ West Memphis will always be home because of the love and support of this community. All of West Memphis came together for us that day and during that time. You’ll not find another community with such loving people and that is what it is all about.”

After the ceremony, Hammett said, “We are very pleased with how the dedication went. It was very respectful and dignified, paying respects to the appropriate people. The hard work of all those involved with the memorial was fittingly capped off today with this fine ceremony.”

In addition to the 10 names already listed on the memorial, three new names are expected to be added soon, including two “forgotten lawmen,” whose deaths in the line of duty were only recently dicovered: William Fountain Beattie, a Sheriff of Crittenden County gunned down in April of 1881 while attempting to capture a fugitive; and James Robbins was shot while attempting to quell a dispute near Crawfordsvilie in 1944 and later died from his wounds. The third is Turrell Police Chief Keith Bradford Sr., who suffered a fatal heart attack shortly

Photos by John Rech

The Crittenden County Fallen Officers Memorial was dedicated in 2014 after a massive fundraising effort led by the West Memphis Chamber of Commerce’s CrittendenCounty Leadership Team, with contributions from citizens, local businesses and special events. The memorial is dedicated to all local law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Thanks in no small part to the efforts of Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen, three new names are expected to be added to the Fallen Officers Memorial: William Fountain Beattie, a Sheriff of Crittenden County gunned down in 1881 while attempting to capture a fugitive; and James Robbins, a sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot in 1944 near Crawfordsvilie; and Turrell Police Chief Keith Bradford Sr., who died as the result of a heart attack after returning from a call in 2014.