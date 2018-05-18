Houston highlights group of new faces for Marion football

Marion High School announced four new football coaches last night, including head coach Keith Houston

Marion football just got an overhaul, with the school announcing last night the addition of four new faces to the gridiron.

Replacing former Patriots head coach Jed Davis is 35-year-old Keith Houston.

Houston, a former safety at the University of Mississippi, spent three years coaching at East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi before spending his next three seasons at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.

There, Houston helped Faulkner go from having one of the worst defenses in the country to have a top-10 defense in the NAIA and take home consecutive Mid-South Conference Championships. The former defensive back hopes to be able to work the same magic with a Patriots defense that allowed 27.4 points per game last season, particularly by improving the Marion secondary.

“The first thing you do is start with technique,” Houston said. “Playing in the secondary is a very tough position and it takes a lot of hard work to perfect your craft, on the field when you’re practicing and off the field. So, what’s the main thing we’re going to do. I think that we have the athletes here do what we want to do on the backend and we’re just going to teach them the proper technique and give them the confidence and the swagger that they need to play in the secondary.”

Also while at Faulkner University, Houston met the rest of the crew the he reunites with in Marion.

Defensive coordinator Jamie Carter, offensive coordinator Zach Tribble and special team’s coordinator Frederick Moore all coached together at Faulkner and Houston says it’s truly an honor to have the group back together in Marion.

“We built a bond at Faulkner University,” Houston said. “We talked about getting the opportunity to coach with each other again and we were always telling each other that, when one of us got a head coaching job, we were going to find a way to get the gang back together again.”

Carter, who played at the University of Alabama before spending time in the NFL with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, plans on installing a 3-4 defensive scheme with a Cover-2 secondary approach.

“We’re going to get after you upfront,” Carter said.

“We’re going to be physical. We’re going to lay different kind of coverages on the backend and we’re going to let our guys loose up front.”

Houston says that the Patriots will remain an uptempo style offense, as fans have seen in the past, but that Marion will have a solid running game in place as well. Enter Tribble. Tribble joins Marion after leaving Kentucky Christian University where Tribble, as offensive coordinator, helped produce the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher in school history.

“In a perfect world, we want to be a spread team with two or three backs in the backfield,” Tribble said. “If we have a tightend, we’ll use it. So, I think those are the best formations to be successful running the ball and still have all of your passing game accessible, because you have to be successful running the ball to win championships and close out games in the second half.”

Marion School District athletic director Derek Harrell says the Patriots are glad to have Houston and a crew of coaches that are already so familiar with each other.

“Keith came highly recommended and, when I got a chance to visit with him, I could certainly understand why people talk very highly about him,” Harrell said. “Keith has a unique opportunity here at Marion because he’s able to bring in three of his assistant coaches that worked with him at Faulkner University. It’s very unusual for us to have a chance to have a staff that has worked together before. These guys are excited, and I can why, because Keith is a great leader and a great man and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

By Collins Peeples