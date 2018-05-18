Keeping Connected to the Community

Part of being a part of a community is connecting with its children, and that’s just what West Memphis Police Department Community Outreach Coordinator Tawana Bailey was doing when she recently stopped by Faulk Elementary School to talk with students during their reading period. She spent time with the students and gave them each a West Memphis Police Department water bottle to help them beat the heat once school is out for the summer. “Great group of kids!” said Bailey.

Submitted photos