Lady Patriots look for one more win and a state title

Sean Gray: Our girls are very hungry

sports@theeveningtimes.com

It all comes down to this.

Tomorrow, at 3 p.m., the Marion Lady Patriots (17-8 overall) and the Sheridan Yellowjackets (29-3) take the field at Benton High School with the 2018 Arkansas 6A Softball State Championship on the line.

For Marion, it’s the first time the Lady Patriots have competed for a title since 2008. For Sheridan, well, they’re looking to defend the crown and win a third consecutive state championship.

The Lady Patriots, however, aren’t intimated, according to Marion head coach Sean Gray.

“We’ve played talent as good or better than what we’re going to see,” Gray said. “The level of talent is not going to be what gets us. They don’t scare us at all. We’ve played teams (as good as Sheridan) and played them head up and had chances to beat those teams. So, it’s nothing better than what we’ve seen. I think we’ve actually seen better than what we’re going to see.”

To Gray’s point, though Marion couldn’t pull out a win in either of these games, the head coach believes playing teams like Summertown (22-2-1, ranked 16th in the state of Tennessee by MaxPreps) and Lewisburg (26-4-1, ranked sixth in the state of Mississippi by MaxPreps) has prepared Marion to compete on the state championship stage.

On the other side of that stage, Gray expects to be staring down University of Arkansas commit and Sheridan sophomore Kaitlyn Howard, who would be entering the state title game with a 0.66 ERA over 53.1 innings, according to MaxPreps.

However, Gray says it’s not so much the Sheridan southpaw that impresses him as it is the Yellowjackets defense, saying that proper hit placement will be key if Marion is to get on the board.

“The biggest thing that we’ve seen is their defensive work is very solid,” Gray said. “We’re going to have to find gaps and put the ball in those gaps.

That’s the struggle most teams have had against them, putting up run on them. But, the way that we hit the ball, we feel pretty confident that we have an opportunity to put the ball in those gaps and get things going.”

And Gray will waste no time attempting to get that ball rolling, throwing out his three best hitters in the top of the lineup in seniors Destiny King, Southwest Tennessee Community College signee Blakeleigh Garrison and Williams Baptist College signee Shelby Carpenter.

But, the biggest Lady Patriots bat will be coming later in the lineup in the form of Southwest signee and Marion backstop Haley Cook.

Cook is 5-for-7 in the state tournament so far, including a game-winning home run in the quarterfinal round contest against Lake Hamilton and a two-RBI double to centerfield in Marion’s semifinal round victory over Jonesboro.

“She’s feeling the best she’s felt all year,” Gray said. “She broke out of what she calls a slump. I wouldn’t really call it a slump. I don’t know how you have a slump when you’re hitting the ball like she is. But, she really stepped it up in the state tournament and I expect that to continue. I expect that to just keep on rolling.”

When Cook’s not at the plate, she’ll be behind it, catching pitches from Marion sophomore Kyndel Williams. The Lady Patriots lefty has had the hot hand as of late, pitching all 14 state tournament innings so far for Marion and allowing just three earned runs in that time, all of which came in the top of the seventh inning against Jonesboro last week.

“She’s taken over that starting role and she’s making big pitches when we have to have them,” Gray said. “She’s just been pitching extremely well, giving us a chance to win every ballgame.”

To Gray, however, Williams is more than just a starting pitcher. She’s one of several examples of resilience on the Lady Patriots team. In fact, three of Marion’s best players, arguably, weren’t even supposed to be here.

Williams missed her entire freshman season due to an ACL tear. King, Marion’s leadoff batter, spent 17 days prior to the start of this season in a hospital and was temporarily confided to a wheelchair due to a back injury.

And, Carpenter, the Lady Patriots starting second baseman, three-hole hitter and number-one ranked senior for the 6A-East in this year’s All-Star game, didn’t even make the cut her freshman season.

So, Gray and the Lady Patriots must be excused if they don’t seem overwhelmed when staring at Sheridan’s 28-3 record.

“You talk about (our girls) and you start to see why we are where we are,” Gray said. “We have a lot of kids who have overcome a lot of adversity against them and that just embodies our team this year. We’ve taken some whoopings this year.

We’ve played in some games where we got ran off the field and we just weren’t deterred. We put our heads down and went right back to work and found a way to get better.

That’s why we’re playing our best ball of the season right now. That’s why, as players and coaches and as a team, we feel very confident against anybody.”

And that kind of determination is also why Gray isn’t worried about sweating out a state title game against Sheridan, literally, as forecast in Benton tomorrow predict 95degree temperatures. Just one more hurdle that, at this point, Marion isn’t fazed by, according to Gray.

“I know that our girls have put in the work,” Gray said. “I can’t speak for Sheridan. But, I can speak for our girls and I can tell you that if anybody has outworked them I’d be really surprised to see it. So, I’m expecting we’ll be ready to go and that the heat won’t be a factor for us, but I think it will be a factor in the game.”

The first pitch at Benton High School in the 2018 Arkansas 6A Softball State Championship game between Marion and Sheridan is slated for 3 p.m.

By Collins Peeples