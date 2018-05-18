Leave Room for Change

By Clayton Adams No room for change. There is simply no room for one's opinion, beliefs, or practices to evolve or change without some kind of retribution or criticism. This is the caustic, divisive, and intolerant culture we live in.

The most recent victim of having no room for change is Kanye West. Mr. West came to my attention the night he stole the platform, microphone and attention from Taylor Swift at an awards ceremony. In a recent interview, he demonstrates a change he has been growing through. His comment on pride and humility is revealing. Mr. West had previously been hospitalized for a breakdown and said, “I never had the empathy for people who lacked confidence. I had so much of it that I didn't know what it was like to be without it.” He added: “It was incredible because it was forced humility. Previously, I would've looked at humility as more of a negative thing.” But that humility, he said, “gave me time to grow.” (Interview with Joe Coscarelli and Reggie Ugwu of the New York Times, 18 April 2018) Mr. West has been verbally crucified so to speak for acknowledging some success of President Trump. Liberals and progressives do not take kindly to their own evolving in their thinking and most certainly disapprove of extending an olive branch to the “other side.” Liberals and progressives do all they can to belittle, demean, castigate and (to use a biblical phrase) circumcise opposing views.

Allow me to get personal. When I was younger and before I witnessed the birth of my own children I supported the right for a woman to choose an abortion. I changed my opinion and no longer support this view and though I do not believe abortion is right and do not support abortion I don't want to see it outlawed either.

I used to be adamantly against doctor-assisted suicide. Now, I have moral, ethical and spiritual questions not yet resolved, perhaps even unanswerable this side of heaven. I don't support it but I must be honest and say I have a better understanding of this because of my own journey. Allow me to explain.

The first time I actually saw someone pass from this physical life into the eternal was in a hospital, sitting with my wife watching her uncle. He took one last deep breath as his body heaved upwards, expelled the breath of air and his body sunk back into the bed. His journey completed, not violent, not a struggle, peaceful and to me, filled with wonder.

I remember looking for his spirit to rise up from his body as it ascended into the heavens. Since that first event many years ago I have witnessed more friends and acquaintances passing than I have time or space to review.

While working in the old Crittenden Regional Hospital emergency room, I often performed chest compressions on people who were in cardiac arrest. Every person I performed chest compressions on I looked into their eyes searching for and hoping for life – these experiences changed me, grabbed my soul and caused me to be more compassionate and tender to those struggling in life. I had room to change and God changed me.

Standing beside her bed in a local nursing home I remember the woman even to this day. I was sobered by her comments. Unable to move, she was totally dependent on others to turn her, feed her, clean her, all that we take for granted in doing for ourselves this woman was unable to do. Her words so captured my mind I wrote her words in my notebook. She said, “I do not like what has happened to me but if this is God's Will for my life than I would not want to do anything else.” What strength, what courage, what honesty! I wonder will I have great faith like this woman during the struggle between my will and God's Will.

Perhaps the most fearful emotion a person may have is that of loneliness or the feeling of being isolated from all others. Many are afraid of being belittled, demeaned, castigated, and cut-off due to their change. Worried about being labeled many keep their change quiet or worse yet, deny the change.

I am old enough to know that when academics, newsreporters, opinion editors, politicians and others all speak out against some person or some idea I must go against the grain and do my own research. Universal criticism is a sure sign of a cover up of truth.

What I found in my research concerning General Forrest is that he changed and God gave him room to change but many folks do not want to give him (or anyone else) room for change and they do not know the truth so they can't be set free. The modern day view of General Forrest is that of a slave trader, which he was. That he was the one general from the south that the Union military leaders hated the most – he was. I also discovered that General Forrest did not start the KKK though many would have us believe he did. He was at one time the leader but recognizing that the organization took a turn for the worse and that he no longer could support the organization, and that he believed the need for the organization had expired, issued his order to disband and dissolve the group.

General Forrest changed late in life – but he changed! He professed Christ as his Savior, changed his ways and publically worked for and supported former slaves to hold elected office and encouraged blacks to pursue their dreams of freedom. He could not change what he did but God changed General Forrest – but it seems there is no room for change in our society today. Truth will set people free but only if truth is known and we don't teach this in schools and many churches any longer. Many people simply don't want to know the truth.

Another example of someone changing is John Newton. John was a former slave ship captain from England. It was one night while sailing the ocean blue that a violent storm caused John to bargain with God. Through that storm, God, grabbed hold of John's attention and changed him. Did he change all at once? No, at first it was painfully slow change but at the final scene of his life what a change it was. John Newton worked for the abolition of slavery and died hearing the news that England finally outlawed slavery. A man who formerly engaged in the most terrible of human endeavors, changed.

Amazing that a former slave trader and captain of a slave ship could change to the point of admitting his sin and later becoming a minister, writing arguably the single greatest song in all of human history this is truly Amazing Grace! Yes, a former slave trader, captain of a slave ship wrote Amazing Grace! How did John write this great song? Because he had room to change and God changed him. We don't need to judge others – only God can accurately judge a person and judgment day is coming soon. Rather, we must follow Jesus' directive; “You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they? So every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot produce bad fruit, nor can a bad tree produce good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. So then, you will know them by their fruits.” (Matthew 7:16) True change in a person's heart comes from God. This is witnessed many times throughout the entirety of the Bible. Evil is turned for good and good is turned for evil but it is God who brings change in the hearts of the likes of General Forrest, Paul and John Newton. What about Mr. West – I think we are going to see more changes, if we allow him room to change. Are you leaving room for people to change?

Leave room for people to change. Let's stop judging people and instead become fruit inspectors. A good heart produces good fruit and a bad heart produces bad fruit. It really is that simple. What kind of fruit are you producing?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God.

You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’