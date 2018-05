Marriage Licenses

May 9 Derrick D. Brownie, 47, and Tequilla A. Banks, 43, both of Marion Christopher W. McCollum, 28, and Angela M. Homer, 35, both of Sardis, Mississippi Brian T. Brannen, 40, and Meghan K. Tyner, 33, both of Southaven, Mississippi Madhanbabu Pachamani, 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Aniya Gawande, 21, of Marion Bradley J. Belcher, 50, and Deborah A. Harvey, 43, both of Memphis Donald G. Davenport, 53, and Ruby C. Green, 74, both of Joiner Joseph T. Blanchard, 40, and Samantha E. Daniels, 29, both of Marion May 10 James E. Lucas, 23, and Ashley S. Clay, 31, both of Marion Lewis Gray, 52, of Memphis, and Loria A. Henderson, 55, of Cordova, Tennessee May 11 Juan M. Huertos, 32, and Beatriz L. Lopez, 36, both of Memphis Vasilis E. Tsiroris, 27, and Tabatha L. Jacobs, 31, both of Memphis Elgen J. McFerren Sr., 58, and Latosha D. Garner, 44, both of Memphis Diego G. Cruz, 22, and Marisol C. Ramirez, 20, both of Memphis Christopher R. Ford, 26, of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Sabrina N. Aguirre, 23, of Memphis Anthony T. Watkins, 52, and Dorcas D. Lee, 39, both of Memphis Edward T. Tocco, 47, and Janet S. Manes, 49, both of

Marion

May 14 Juan A. Moreno, 59, and Adela D. Portillo, 52, both of Memphis May 15 Jesus R. Avarado, 34, and Nereida Rosales, 34, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

May 4 Laura Jean Thomas vs. Jack Gregory Thomas May 7 Denetra White vs. Sylvester

White

May 8 Laura Quintana Padilla vs. Donaciano Padilla May 9 Ashley Marie Prestage vs. Tommy Vardaman Prestage Tomika Conway Calloway vs. Demarcus A. Calloway Christina Bolden vs. Scott Bolden

Marion Police Reports 04/30/18 – 05/07/18

04-30-18 – 7:35am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 04-30-18 – 10:00am – Block Found Property 04-30-18 – 9:00pm – 240 Manor #86 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 04-30-18 – 10:00am – Block Theft of Property 04-30-18 – 7:45am – Block Request for Arrest 04-30-18 – 9:15am – 81 Surry Trace – Criminal Trespass / Breaking or Entering 05-01-18 – 10:00pm – 209 Neely – Theft of Property 05-01-18 – 1:00pm – 136 Block – General Information 05-01-18 – 3:13pm – 480 E. Brick – Domestic Battery 05-01-18 – 5:15pm – 324 Block #Z – Welfare Concern 05-01-18 – 11:00pm – I-55 N/B – Fleeing 05-01-18 – 2:30am – 211 Neely – Theft of Property 05-01-18 – 9:15pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Assault on a Family Member 05-02-18 – 8:31am – 453 S. Beechwood – ORD 109 05-02-18 – 9:55am – 801 Carter – Threatening a Fire or Bomb 05-02-18 – 12:27pm – 1102 Caroline #7 – Welfare Concern 05-02-18 – 12:15pm – 1 Patriot – Battery 05-02-18 – 11:30am – 801 Carter – Theft of Property 05-02-18 – 3:41pm – 402 W. Brinkley Loop #7 – Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz 05-02-18 – 11:00am – 600 Charleswood – Criminal Mischief 05-02-18 – 12:45pm – 240 Manor – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 05-02-18 – 6:40pm – 69 Surry Trace – Violation of a Protection Order / Criminal Trespass 05-03-18 – 12:47am – Barton – General Information 05-03-18 – 2:00am – 116 Lori – Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 05-03-18 – 8:00am – 101 Brougham – Disorderly Conduct 05-03-18 – 10:45am – 330 W. Military Road – Criminal Mischief 05-03-18 – 10:00am – 213 Cabriolet – Persons in Disagreement 05-03-18 – 9:00am – 1 Patriot – Terroristic Threatening 05-03-18 – 11:20am – 304 Bancario – Battery 05-03-18 – 3:33pm – 1 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct 05-03-18 – 5:03pm – 613 River Oaks – Theft of Property 05-03-18 – 6:00am – 1381 Highway 64 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card / Theft of Property 05-03-18 – 10:25pm – Lori Fictitious Tags / No Proof Liability Insurance 05-04-18 – 12:39am- 339 Park – Overdose 05-04-18 – 8:00am – 378 Park – Criminal Trespass 05-04-18 – 8:00am – The Fairways – General Information 05-04-18 – 11:00am – 353 Park – ORD 239 05-04-18 – 1:15pm – 134 Chestnut – Terroristic Threatening / Harassing Communications 05-04-18 – 8:15pm – 14 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 05-04-18 – 6:30pm – 543 Par #11 – Theft of Vehicle 05-05-18 – 11:40pm – 214 Blair – Criminal Mischief 05-05-18 – 7:25am L.H.Polk – Fleeing / Ran Stop Sign x 2 / Reckless Driving 05-05-18 – 1:17am – 3440 I55 – Terroristic Threatening / Obstruction of Governmental Operations / Violation of a Protection Order 05-05-18 – 10:22am – 114 Lori – Harassment 05-05-18 – 10:30am – 805 BLVD Orleans – Criminal Mischief 05-05-18 – 10:30am – 553 Par #12 – Domestic Battery / Theft of Firearm 05-06-18 – 12:10pm – 217 Whispering Wind – General Information 05-06-18 – 10:10pm – 139 Block – Assault on a Family Member 05-06-18 – 6:45pm Highway 64 – Failure to Yield / Leaving the Scene of an Accident / No Driver License 05-07-18 – 2:00am – 501 Harvest Circle – Runaway

West Memphis Police Reports 4/30/18 – 5/7/18

4/30/18 12:13 1113 Missouri ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 4/30/18 0:08 605 Oxford ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/30/18 1:52 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/30/18 2:21 1011 W Barton AVE LOITERING 4/30/18 2:40 801 Holiday DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 4/30/18 3:09 1108 N Redding ST FOUND PROPERTY 4/30/18 5:16 606 N Roselawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 4/30/18 13:21 2113 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 4/30/18 14:18 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 4/30/18 16:43 2000 block of East Thompson Robbery 4/30/18 21:34 210 WJackson AVE G1 ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 5/1/18 8:21 City LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/1/18 10:31 214 Shoppingway BLVD FORGERY 5/1/18 11:59 3500 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/1/18 12:15 774 W Mcauley DR POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 5/1/18 15:33 3011 Sl Henry ST 215 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/1/18 16:21 502 Ross AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/1/18 22:52 301 Rainy Pass RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/1/18 23:58 2910 Autumn AVE 153 THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 5/2/18 1:55 1903 E Service RD ROBBERY – AGGRAVATED 5/2/18 3:47 2309 E Service RD LOITERING 5/2/18 7:56 820 N College BLVD HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 5/2/18 10:35 609 S 14Th ST FLEEING 5/2/18 10:57 798 W Service RD FORGERY 5/2/18 13:16 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 5/2/18 13:29 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 5/2/18 14:21 Unknown FORGERY 5/2/18 14:21 739 Belmont DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/2/18 14:44 1114 Missouri ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/2/18 16:26 2501 E Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 5/2/18 16:31 404 Ross AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 5/2/18 16:58 700 E Jefferson AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 5/2/18 18:51 1501 E Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

5/2/18 21:50 5000 Commerce ST THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 5/3/18 1:01 1414 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/3/18 1:47 500 WBroadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/3/18 2:23 812 Pecan DR GENERAL INFORMATION 5/2/18 20:10 502 Cornell AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/3/18 3:36 East Broadway Avenue / South 13th Street LOITERING 5/3/18 10:53 501 Cannon AVE FINANCIAL / NONFINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 5/3/18 11:16 798 W Service RD HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE A 5/3/18 12:29 West Broadway/Missouri LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/3/18 16:25 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/3/18 16:09 557 E Broadway AVE 1 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/3/18 16:20 1502 E Barton AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/3/18 16:22 West Broadway Aveneu/ Missouri Street POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 5/3/18 17:44 905 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/3/18 18:07 2517 Thompson AVE FOUND PROPERTY 5/3/18 18:41 228 W Danner AVE 5 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/3/18 19:26 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/3/18 19:35 1108 Missouri ST ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE 5/3/18 23:58 18th/ North McAuley DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/4/18 0:03 400 Missouri ST ONE OR NO HEADLIGHTS 5/4/18 0:34 East Broadway Avenue / South 24th Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 5/4/18 0:34 East Broadway Avenue / South Walker Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 5/4/18 0:36 502 Ross AVE RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / USES FORCE 5/4/18 3:08 729 E Mcauley DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/4/18 4:05 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/4/18 4:39 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/4/18 5:37 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/4/18 12:30 300 S Avalon ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / CAUSING UNCONSCIOUSNESS OR IMPAIRMENT BY DRUGGING 5/4/18 10:09 100 Court ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 5/4/18 10:56 Shoppingway Boulevard / North Avalon Street FINANCIAL / NONFINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 5/4/18 13:36 East Barton Avenue / North 14th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/4/18 14:29 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/4/18 15:28 2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/4/18 17:05 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/4/18 18:06 504 Tulane DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 5/4/18 18:46 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 5/4/18 18:49 1710 Eagle DR GENERAL INFORMATION 5/4/18 21:21 North Service Road FICTITIOUS VEHICLE

LICENSE

5/5/18 0:55 393 Rocky Chute RD 1 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/5/18 1:34 5934 W Broadway DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 5/5/18 2:57 3710 Service LOOP 109 LOITERING 5/5/18 2:58 3710 Service LOOP CARRYING A WEAPON 5/5/18 3:00 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/5/18 3:09 3710 Service LOOP 109 POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 5/5/18 3:10 100 Court ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 5/5/18 12:20 900 N College BLVD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 5/5/18 13:30 2211 Oak Creek RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 5/5/18 19:56 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/5/18 20:15 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/6/18 0:52 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/6/18 1:06 Polk ave / South 15Th POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 5/6/18 2:33 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/6/18 2:49 East Barton / North 14th Street FLEEING 5/6/18 5:17 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 5/6/18 8:32 1550 Ingram BLVD A TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 5/6/18 8:46 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/6/18 15:59 420 S Avalon ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 5/6/18 17:11 485 Stuart AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/6/18 21:18 300 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/7/18 1:05 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive / Beatty OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 5/7/18 8:26 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/7/18 9:58 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/7/18 10:11 2008 Jackson Heights CV CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 5/7/18 10:48 600 S 18Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/7/18 10:50 304 Forrest Park DR GENERAL INFORMATION