HOROSCOPE M(Q)MO§€(Q)IPE

(GEMMI (Mæy 21 to „Unim® 2®)

CANQEE (Jim© 21 to JMy 22)

For Saturday, May 19, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Enjoy this playful, fun-loving day! Accept invitations to parties, barbecues, sports events, picnics and fun activities with children. All the arts will appeal to you.

You want to cocoon at home today, because you long to relax among familiar surroundings and take it easy. An exchange with a female family relative could be important.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Discussions with others are important today. You want to get down to the facts – the real nitty-gritty. You don't want to waste time on superficial chitchat.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might identify with something you own today, which is why you don't want to lend it to anyone. It will please you to take care of something; you want to clean, polish or mend an item.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. (This happens two days every month.) But it also brings you extra good luck!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You prefer to be low-key today and work alone or behind the scenes. You've been out there traveling and exploring new vistas; and today you need to take a break.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Enjoy a confidential conversation with a female acquaintance today. You will like to share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person. (Note: Her feedback will help you.)

i„ IS

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You are high-viz today. In fact, personal details about your private life are a bit public. Just be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Do something different today. You want excitement, stimulation and a sense of adventure! Travel if you can. Change your daily routine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It will please you to take care of loose details regarding inheritances, shared property and insurance issues. You don't like waste, and you don't like to miss an opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Be accommodating with others today. Be prepared to go more than halfway, because the Moon is opposite your sign. (It works that way.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Set aside some time today to get better organized because this will please you. It doesn't have to be long – even 30 minutes. Tackle some area you've been avoiding.

YOU BORN TODAY: You love to travel and explore new ideas. You are warm, compassionate and charming. This is a time of completions and taking inventory. Review past triumphs and failures as you finish this nine-year cycle. You might let go of people, jobs and places to move on to something new. You are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)