New HQ for

AHP

File photo

Above: Ribbon Cutting — Back in April, AFIP Captain Jeff Flolmes cut the ribbon to signal the grand opening of the new Arkansas Highway Police Center on North Seventh Street in West Memphis, Friday. The District 5 Fleadquarters, which will sit adjacent to the now-under-construction Baptist Memorlal-Crlttenden Hospital, will also serve as a state-wide and district training center, offices for AHP command staff, and a motor-carrier new-entry auditor. The building replaced the portable office at Missouri Street north of the Interstate Interchange that housed the District for 20 years.

Left: The Man in Tan — Representatives from the Arkansas Highway Patrol stand together at the Fallen Officers Memorial on the 56th observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, first designated as May 15 by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.