ASU-Newport students win at 2018 Arkansas SkillsUSA Competition

West Memphis’s Clay takes gold in Electrical Construction

ASUN Communication Coordinator

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport students earned 14 medals at the recent Arkansas SkillsUSA competition in Hot Springs.

Competing against other community colleges, the following students earned medals in the following categories: Cosmetology:

• Cosmetology Winners: Kate Wilson of Trumann (Silver), Ashlynn Davis of Trumann (Gold) and Sydney Stone of Trumann (Bronze)

• Esthetics Winners: Gabriella Kirkham of Manila (Gold) and Alysen Swafford of Steele, MO (Silver)

• Job Skills Winners: Julia Merrill of Wynne (Silver) and Cailey Hillis of Jonesboro (Gold)

• Job Interview Winner: Heidi Philyaw of Lepanto (Gold) Technology:

• Electrical Construction Wiring: Brandon Clay of West Memphis (Gold)

• Automotive Refinishing – Ryen Foreman of Bono (Bronze) and

• Collision Repair Caleb Taylor of Brookland (Bronze)

• Diesel Technology: Tyler Howton of Harrisburg (Bronze)

• Diesel Technology High School Division: Clayton Rainwater of Newark (Gold) Hospitality Services: Culinary Arts: Bryan Hernandez of Jonesboro (Gold) All gold medal winners will head to Louisville, Kentucky. this summer to represent ASUN at the National SkillsUSA competition.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel, and is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.

Arkansas State University-Newport is a degree granting community college with campuses in Jonesboro, Marked Tree and Newport, Arkansas. It is a part of the Arkansas State University System.

Established as a standalone, two-year college in 2001, our mission is to provide accessible, affordable, quality education that transforms the lives of our students, enriches our communities and strengthens our regional economy.

ASUN’s vision is to be the driving force that revitalizes the Delta and restores the American Dream to the communities we serve.

From Mallory Jordan