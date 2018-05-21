Clark looks to spark Patriots basketball next season

David Clark has coached basketball at almost every level and will now share his experience and knowledge with Marion’s boys basketball team as their new head coach

There will be a new face on the sideline for the Marion Patriots boys basketball team next season, with the school announcing David Clark as the new head coach of the team last week.

Clark, who played college basketball at Southern University in Shreveport, Louisiana before finishing his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas – Moticello, has over 15 years of coaching experience which began at the UAM. Clark also has head coaching experience, serving as the head coach of the women’s basketball program at Shorter College and the head coach of The Little Rock Lightning, an ABA semi-professional team based in Little Rock.

Marion’s new head coach is also very familiar with the AAU circuit, coaching with the Arkansas Hawks, Arkansas Wings and Team Penny.

Most recently the Patriots new hire comes from Little Rock Hall, where he has worked as an assistant coach for five seasons, winning a state championship in 2013, and helping the Hall Warriors to a 24-9 record last season and an appearance in the semifinal round of the 6A state tournament where Hall lost to state runner-up West Memphis 34-32.

At the press conference announcing his hire, Clark expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to take over the reigns of the Patriots.

“I would like to say thank you again to the Marion sports program and the Marion family for offering me this great opportunity to join this community and improve their sports program and improve their student athletes,” Clark said. “I’m glad they offered me the job. I want to be at Marion. I want to make this school and this community a better place. I have a lot of goals that I want to accomplish while I’m at Marion High School and I look forward to getting it done.”

The transition from Marion’s former coach, Nathan Clayborn, to Clark should be a smooth one, as the two coaches have long relationship with each other and experience on the sideline together with Team Penny.

“I prefer the same style of basketball that Clayborn has already installed here,” Clark said. “I’m going to continue to add on to what he’s already accomplished here. Clayborn and I go way back. We come from the same style of coaching. We come from the same philosophy of getting the job done, which is high basketball IQ, high defensive pressure, getting after you very fast. My thing is, though we will play fast, we’re going to play smart also.” Clark’s ability to teach basketball and emphasis on studying the game is one factor that led Marion to bring him on as the new boys basketball head coach, according to Marion School District athletic director Derek Harrell.

“Everybody I’ve talked to says that Coach Clark is an excellent basketball teacher,” Harrell said. “So, we are very excited about having Coach Clark as our new boys basketball head coach.”

Though Clark hasn’t held his first practice with the Patriots yet, he is familiar with some of the talent on the Marion roster, namely sophomore guards Makyi Boyce and Detrick Reeves Jr.

“I’ve seen the two outstanding sophomore guards that Marion has,” Clark said. “I think they’re going to be mid-major to highmajor guards on the Division 1 level, if they keep growing as basketball players. I think they need a little strength and conditioning to get ready for the constant pounding as far as playing on college level.

Those are very, very, very good kids.”

Strength and conditioning is another area that Clark plans on emphasizing during his time with the Patriots, a team that lacked size in the post last season.

Clark hopes to build post players at Marion for years to come.

“Immediately, I knew they had to get stronger in the weight room,” Clark said.

“It’s not going to start with a 12th grader getting stronger in a year. This is something that has to be implemented in 9th and 10th graders.”

The Patriots went 15-16 last season, averaging 69.5 points per game, while giving up 69.2 points per contest. Marion, a six-seed in last year’s state playoffs, defeated third-seeded Sheridan 79-61 before falling to two-seed West Memphis 70-50 in the quarterfinal round of the 6A state tournament.

By Collins Peeples