Has America finely arrived at that place?

I have written so much about where I think America has gotten to in her life, that it is beginning to sound like the little boy that cried wolf — the people got to the point that none of them cared as to whether there was a wolf or not — and I believe that is where we are today here in America.

I truly believe that enough people, and it does not have to be the majority, but if they are in the right place in our society, can and have been chipping away at our Constitution a little bit at a time. I see so much that goes on every day, and I don't believe that I'm the only one. When I hear talk about the Constitution, I hear so many people think that it is outdated and either needs to be completely done away with or at least make a new one that will fit in with today's times.

I also see the same thing happening with the Bible, simply because it says one thing from God's mind but man thinks that surely he didn't mean it “that” way, because so many people want to do it the other way. I read the other day where there is a massive decline in people getting married because it seems to work out better for them to cohabitate (that is what they call it today) and not sure just what that means in the whole scheme of matrimony and two people being married and put together by God.

I see a decline in America that I thought I would never live to see. Some of the things that are going on today in our society — the desire for all the ungodly things that take place today is just mind blowing for me and the way I believe, but it seems that no one can or will do anything to change the course that we are on.

I see today that our appetite for drugs and all the other stuff going on and I don't see anyone coming to change that except God, and we as a nation will fight to continue to do it is just overwhelming and I see that we just will not turn and go back the other way.

I know that a lot of people don't like to hear me say that our churches are one of the biggest downfalls that we could ever experience in our lifetimes, but the Bible says as we get close to the end time of the church age, there will be a great falling away from the true gospel of the Father himself. If you really look deep into your heart you can pretty much see it everywhere.

Now a lot of people want to look the other way because they want to do a lot of these things that God would not want them to do, but time will tell and as far as I'm concerned, there will be a lot of people that won’t believe what will be happening at that time. I was reading the other day where in some European countries they have let in so many illegals that they are starting the process of changing the laws of the land to suit them, especially the religious laws that have been in their land for many, many years. Nobody that is in power, like a Mayor or Governor, is willing to step up and do anything about it, but one day will come that they wished that they had, but it will be too late.

I know when I make this statement that there will be a lot of people that would never believe it until it happens, but the way I see it, if the Lord doesn't come back in that cloud soon, I believe that you won’t be able to tell the difference between a lot of countries in South America and the U.S. that we have been so proud of all these years by the ones that fought and died for it and the ones that live here today. It just seems that some just can't do enough to slowly tear it down and remake it to suit the world. It looks like we will all have to endure a lot of things before the ones that belong to God will be taken out of this world.

With that statement, I'm not talking about the tribulation period because I completely believe that we as Christians will not have to go through that period like a lot of people believe that we will. Anyway, as we move forward I do want to say may God bless you and all your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

