Helping parents find summer care

Better Beginnings, Arkansas’s quality care program, provides tools to take stress out of finding child care

Public Relations Specialist LITTLE ROCK — Most districts in Arkansas are within a few weeks of the last day of the school year, so Better Beginnings is reminding parents to take advantage of the program’s free tools when searching for child care. Better Beginnings is a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early childhood learning and child care.

Parents and guardians can access the Family Resource Library at ARBetterBeginnings.com to locate child care close to home or work. The site also give tips for touring facilities and communicating with child care providers.

The Family Resource Library also offers many activities to help parents teach their children all summer. Parents will find activities that focus on math, reading, science and more.

To learn more about Better Beginnings and finding a quality child care provider in your neighborhood for the summer, visit ARBetterBeginnings.com.

From Meredith Scott