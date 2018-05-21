HOIROSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, May 22, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are a powerful communicator today, which is why you will get what you want! It's a very strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. Look out, world!

You have definite ideas about how to make money or boost your earnings. Likewise, you might have strong ideas about how to spend it!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You are full of energy today! Many of you will use this energy to travel or explore new ideas, because you are keen to expand your world. You also are highly opinionated!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) If you're hatching a secret or private plot, today you will act. You prefer to work alone or behind the scenes; nevertheless, you are focused and determined. Oh yeah!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a popular day! You will take charge of a group or an organization, or even a small group of friends, because you're bursting with energy and ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today you have a natural sense of authority, which is why others will listen to you and look to you for direction. This will be strong at your job or in anything related to your health.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will hold your own during discussions about politics, religion or racial issues. You also will be strong when working with the media or anything to do with medicine and the law. You have the upper

hand!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will get your way during important discussions about inheritances or how to divide something today. Your mind is made up. Issues are black-andwhite.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You might attract someone who is strong today. Either way, your relationships with others are high-powered, active and exciting!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will be extremely productive at work today. Others will admire you, and you will like the appreciation. It's nice to be noticed when you are achieving so much.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a dazzling day for those in the entertainment world, show business, teaching, or working in the hospitality industry. You have energy to burn!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will be firm in your decisions about domestic or family matters today. Discussions with a parent will be direct and clear.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a wonderful sense of humor. You are intelligent and hardworking. In this busy, social year, you want to live life to the fullest! It will be a a fun-loving time. Appreciate the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have. Focus on the positive. Expect increased popularity and warm friendships that will delight you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)