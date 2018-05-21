Lady Patriots fall to Sheridan in state championship

Sheridan scored 16 unanswered runs to secure their third consecutive state title

At the end of Marion’s 17-2 loss to Sheridan in the 6A softball state championship, both teams received a trophy. But, it was what both teams did with their respective trophies that told the story.

As Sheridan (30-3 overall) huddled up with every player attempting to touch the school’s third straight state title at once before passing it around and taking pictures with it, the State Runner-Up trophy, which was awarded to Marion, sat by the Lady Patriots dugout, almost as an afterthought.

Still, Marion head coach Sean Gray, always the optimist, reminded his players that there is no shame in being the secondbest team in Class 6A.

“I’m going to keep my head held high and I told the girls just to keep their heads held high because there’s about 100 other teams in the state that would love to be in the spot we’re in, taking home this State-Runner Up trophy,” Gray said. “It’s not what we wanted, but we worked our tails off for it and we made some things happen to get here.”

Still, it certainly wasn’t the award Marion had hoped for at the beginning of a game that started out so promising for the 6AEast Conference champions.

Despite falling behind 1-0 after a half-inning, the Lady Patriots struck twice in the bottom of the opening frame to take a 2-1 lead, knocking starting Sheridan pitcher Kassie Martin out of the game before recording a single out.

Marion seniors Destiny King and Blakeleigh Garrison led off the bottom of the first with a walk and a bunt single, respectively, before King scored on a double from fellow senior Shelby Carpenter and Garrison raced home following a single by sophomore Kyndel Williams.

William’s single forced Martin’s exit, but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing for Marion, as Sheridan trotted to the mound sophomore flamethrower and University of Arkansas commit Kaityln Howard.

Howard retired the next three Marion batters in order, leaving the bases full of Lady Patriots.

“It could’ve changed the entire tone,” Gray said.

“This is a game of momentum and, if you pick up those runs, you never know what might’ve happened.”

From there, it was all Sheridan as the Yellowjackets scored 16 unanswered while limiting Marion to just four hits before inducing the mercyrule after five innings.

During that span, Howard went 3-for-3 at the plate, including two doubles, a single and a walk, to go along with five innings of shutout softball on the mound, resulting in the Sheridan sophomore being named state championship MVP.

“We couldn’t get anything solid,” Gray said.

“We couldn’t get her out at the plate. That’s why she’s the MVP. She’s just beast athlete. That’s why she’s committed to the Hogs… It’s just crazy for us to be on the biggest stage playing against some talent like that. That’s D1 talent that we were going up against and it just wasn’t our day.”

Despite the stinging loss, the game did end on an uplifting note for Marion as senior Kaitlyn Bain was the last Lady Patriot to step into the batter’s box, striking out to end the contest. Bain, who was injured last season, hadn’t seen much playing time outside of Marion’s 17-0 victory over West Memphis on April 25, and, throughout her high school career, had primarily performed managerial task for the Lady Patriots. Still, Bain had been played as big a role on this team as anyone else, leading Gray to invite his senior to take a swing in the state title game.

“K-Bain has given us three solid years of doing whatever it took to get this team ready,” Gray said. “It didn’t matter what her job was, she was going to do it. She didn’t get to play much, but she is the type of girl we have to have in our dugout. I feel like we should give an opportunity to somebody who put in the time that she did…I didn’t care what she did there, but I felt like she earned the right to say she’s played in a state championship game and that’s something that we’re about.”

The state-title loss comes after Marion defeated Lake Hamilton 2-1 in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament, and Jonesboro 7-3 the next night in the semifinal round. After the 17-2 defeat to Sheridan, Gray couldn’t help but contemplate what might’ve happened had Marion got a shot Sheridan immediately following those back-toback wins. “We played our very best ball last weekend in Greenwood,” Gray said.

“You know, both teams had to sit and wait a week.

But, I wonder what would’ve happened if we could’ve played that Sunday or that Monday when we were feeling it.

That week off of not playing just kind of makes you wonder, if we would’ve had an opportunity to play before that, if we would’ve been better. We kind of lost our momentum.”

Looking forward to next season, the Lady Patriots return all but four players, including both of this season’s starting pitchers, Williams and Megan Adams. Replacing Garrison, Carpenter and Cook, all of who have signed college scholarships to play softball, along with King and Bain, however, will be a tall task, according to Gray.

“We’ll be rebuilding a little bit,” Gray said. “We’ll be graduating these seniors, who are irreplaceable and it’s going to be tough.

But, we’ll get to work here when we come back this offseason.”

By Collins Peeples