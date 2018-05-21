Program offers minority teacher scholarships

Arkansas Geographical Critical Needs Minority Teacher Scholarships available for minorities who will teach in the Delta Region

AMG Scholarship Program PINE BLUFF Applications for the Arkansas Geographical Critical Needs Minority Teacher Scholarship Program are now available for the Fall 2017/Spring 2018 semester at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and at all twoyear and four-year colleges/ universities. The program awards up to $1,500 per academic year (fall and spring semesters) for full-time enrollment and up to $750 per academic year for part-time enrollment. To be eligible an applicant must be a Black American, Hispanic American, Asian American or Native American; be enrolled in or accepted for enrollment at a baccalaureate degreegranting institution of higher education or at an accredited state-supported community college.

Applicants must submit an application, along with all official transcripts to the Arkansas Geographical Critical Needs Minority Teacher Scholarship Program, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Mail Slot-4986, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The deadline to apply is July 31. The Arkansas Geographical Critical Needs Minority Teacher Scholarship Funds may be used at any two-year or four-year college or university in the state of Arkansas.

For more information, contact the School of Education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at (870) 5758110 or (870) 575-8058.

By Mitzy Allen