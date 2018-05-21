Sports Briefs

•

— All state championship softball games, including the 6A matchup of Marion vs. Sheridan, will be played at Benton High School. Marion plays in their first state championship game in over a decade this Saturday, May 19, at 3 p.m.

***

• 8th Street Mission Golf Tournament — Monday, May 21, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a BBQ lunch and time on the driving range. Tee time is 1 p.m. The annual fundraiser supports the mission. Entry fees are $60 per player and $240 for a foursome. Register available in advance through the mission.

***

• MUMC Sand Blast 2018 — Marion United Methodist Church is hosting a 4-on-4 (two men, two women) sand volleyball tournament, Sunday June 3, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the church, 81 E. Military Rd., in Marion. Entry fee is $75 per team. Space is limited (first eight teams will be taken). Deadline to sign up is Monday, May 28. For more information contact Amanda Harlow at 870-733-4045.

***

• Summer Softball Signups — The J.W. Rich Girls Club is currently holding registration for their upcoming Summer Softball season. Age groups include T-Ball, Machine Pitch and Kid Pitch. The cost is $50 (plus $50 for annual membership if not already paid). Stop by Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., or Satudays during volleyball games. For more information call (615) 6516854 or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club page on Facebook.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

Class 6A State Softball Championship