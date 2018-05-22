Arkansas scores low marks on senior health

Report finds state lacking in key care areas

This morning the United Health Foundation released its 2018 America’s Health Rankings Senior Report, providing a look at senior health at the state and national levels. This year, the report provides national insight into the health of rural vs. urban/suburban living seniors and shows a marked increase in the suicide rate among Americans age 65 and older.

Arkansas, which ranks 47th in this year’s report (down from No. 46 last year) has several notable strengths and challenges, including:

• Low prevalence of excessive drinking (Rank No. 5).

• High percentage of hospice care use (No. 19).

• High prevalence of frequent mental distress (No.

48).

• Low prevalence of dental visits (No. 47) and health screenings (No. 48).

• In the past four years, suicide increased 21% among Arkansas adults age 65 and older.

• In the past three years, hospital readmission’s decreased 8 percent.

You can view the Arkansas state summary and download the full report, executive summary, and other materials online at www.americashealthrankings. org/learn/re ports/2018-seniorreport/ state-summariesarkansas. New this year is an online map showing risk of social isolation by county in each state – so you can get a look at what’s happening in your home community by clicking here.

From Laura Elkins