Doolittle inks with Itawamba

Earle’s captain and leadscorer from last season is taking his talents to Mississippi to continue his basketball career

Earle senior Travonta Doolittle has accomplished almost everything he possibly could on a high school basketball court and now looks to write a new chapter on the college level, signing last week to continue his academic and athletic career at Itawamba Community College next season.

“I just felt like it was home,” Doolittle said of Itawamba. “I felt like I was where I wanted to be and where I needed to be to become the basketball player and the student that I want to be.”

Doolittle makes the jump to the NJCAA Division 1 Itawamba Indians after spending his last two seasons in Arkansas Class 2A with the Earle Bulldogs.

During his time at Earle, all Doolittle did was lead the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 23 points and eight rebounds his seniors season, as the team won two of their three straight 2A state championships.

The Earle captain poured in 20 points in the Bulldogs most recent state championship, a 69-52 state title win over Marked Tree, while grabbing five rebounds and led the team in scoring with 22 points in Earle’s 59-45 semifinal round victory over Parkers Chapel.

Between Doolittle’s knack for getting to the rim and cleaning up the boards, Earle head coach Billy Murray says the play of his star senior was essential in the Bulldogs latest title run.

“He meant a lot to us,” Murray said. “He provided the scoring that we needed. He was the slasher that we needed and he provided the rebounds over these past two years. He just fit right in when he came in as a junior. He learned his role with the team and everybody accepted him and we played as one. He played great with us.”

Doolittle cherished that championship feeling so much that he plans on pursuing it again, this time at the college level.

“It was the best thing ever, the best feeling ever,” Doolittle said. “There’s not many people who can win two straight…I just want to win more championships at the (NJCAA) Division 1 level.”

Doolittle’s road to success, however, does not come without a few pot holes. During his senior season, the Bulldogs captain was dealt a blow off the court in the death of his father. Doolittle, however, did not miss a game.

“He wouldn’t want me to sit out, so I didn’t,” Doolittle said.

Helping Doolittle stay on the court were his teammates, the majority of whom attended his father’s funeral in a showing of support for their captain.

With the encouragement of his teammates and Murray, Doolittle never missed a beat or a dribble, with basketball becoming more necessary than ever for Doolittle during that time, according to his head coach.

“I think that was key because he had a lot on his mind and basketball was an outlet for him to get things behind him because he was sitting at home in sorrow,” Murray said.

“Basketball really helped him get over that. That was the thing that he really loved besides his father.

The game helped him mature because he had a situation that nobody could see coming in life an had basketball as an outlet and a relief for him.”

The fact that Doolittle was on the court at all for his senior season, though, was impressive. For three months just four years ago, the future Itawamba Indian was sidelined with an injury, leaving his future uncertain.

At 14, Doolittle broke his shin after going up for a dunk in a pick-up game and landing awkwardly.

After rehabbing his shin for three months, Doolittle returned to the court and says the injury never crosses his mind these days when he’s soaring through the air.

That injury did leave an impact on him mentally, however, in a positive way, sparking an interest in physical therapy, the field Doolittle says he will study while at Itawamba Community College.

“I want to help the young people who suffer injuries,” Doolittle said.

Murray says that he looks forward to watching Doolittle continue to grow on and off the court at the next level.

“He was a great player in high school, but with the college weight lifting and conditioning, his level of play is going to up, sky high,” Murray said. “I think he’s going to do great. I look forward to seeing him become the player that he can be. I look forward to giving him that support and to him coming back and talking about the things that he needs to work on. But, I think that he’s going to do well.”

