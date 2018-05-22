Sports Briefs

July 21, beginning at noon, Sponsored by Premeir Athlete Recruiting, at the Marion Sports Complex. Hosted by Christian Brothers University Coach Jessie Homesley and Ashley Allensworth. Registration $100. For more information, call (870) 7334937.

• MUMC Sand Blast 2018 —

Marion United Methodist Church is hosting a 4-on-4 (two men, two women) sand volleyball tournament, Sunday June 3, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the church, 81 E. Military Rd., in Marion. Entry fee is $75 per team. Space is limited. Deadline to sign up is Monday, May 28. For more information contact Amanda Harlow at 870-733-4045.

• Summer Softball Signups — The J.W. Rich Girls Club is currently holding registration for their upcoming Summer Softball season. Age groups include T-Ball, Machine Pitch and Kid Pitch. The cost is $50 (plus $50 for annual membership if not already paid). Stop by Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., or Satudays during volleyball games. For more information call (615) 651-6854 or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club page on Facebook.

• CASA Superhero 5K —

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Arkansas Delta presents the CASA Superhero 5K, Saturday May 19, beginning at 9 a.m. (sign-in begins at 8 a.m.), beginning and ending at the Crittenden County Courthouse, 100 Court St., in Marion. All proceeds go to CASAprograms to better serve area children in the foster care system. Registration is $30 (includes an event-themed shirt). Late registration is day of. Shirts are limited. Children under 8 are free! T-shirts $12. To register visit my1.raceresult.com/91374/info ?lang=en, or visit the CASA Facebook page.

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q. Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis. Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k. eventbrite.com. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

• Boston Sports Academy —

Youth summer baseball program at Franklin Park in West Memphis. Teams are forming now. for registration and information about the Boston Sports Academy, contact Solomon Boston at (870) 733-2169, or call the L.R. Jackson Events Center at (870) 732-1872.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystu- diogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

