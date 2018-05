Earle High School celebrates Class of 2018

Valedictorian, Salutatorian, honor grads recognized at commencement ceremonies

The Earle Bulldogs sent 43 seniors down the aisle to “Pomp and Circumstance” as the Earle High School Class of 2018 received their diplomas on Saturday, May 12.

Class Valedictorian was Alisa Austin. Kiara Hampton received Salutatorian honors. Honor Graduates were Alisa Austin, Kiara Hampton, Gerry Bohanon, Jr., Charlisia Smith, Ta'Mya Hinton, Teairra Clark, Tinerica Marshall, Angel Jones, Azaryia Logan, and Destiny Davis.

The full graduating class included: Canretta Atkins, Alisa Austin, Tanaria Banks, Gerry Bohanon Jr., Jonathan Bowers III, Jannisha Brooks, Denicia Brown, Radraco Brown, O'Joshua Bunton, Cordell Chase, Cadonnia Childs, Teairra Clark, Destiny Davis, Asia Dizer, Travonta Doolittle, Jacquez Gray, Tyreek Green, John Grice, Kiara Hampton, Quest Harris, Ta'mya Hinton, Shanta Hurst, Corliss Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Angel Jones, Alexandria Logan, Azariya Logan, Tinerica Marshall, Jaylon Newsom, Matthew Pigues, Ladarius Price, Trevon Reel, TyYonna Rogers, Veronique Sanders, Shamyia Selvy, Charlissia Smith, Keyona Smith, Rodasia Strong, Rodesia Strong, Jaylen Thomas, Anthony White Jr., Quavonn Williams, and Darneisha Wilson.