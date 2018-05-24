Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Lake Poinsett Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said the weather is great, and going fishing is in full swing.

Crickets are in great demand now. They are catching a lot of bream in the area. Even though Lake Poinsett is in the middle of repairs, Ome says they are still selling a lot of live bait. That includes the redworms, nightcrawlers, minnows, rice slicks, Rosey Reds and goldfish. It will be a while before Lake Poinsett is back, but, they are still keeping the supplies you will need to catch plenty of fish in the neighboring lakes of northeast Arkansas.

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina said the “fish are biting, biting, biting!” according to our reporter Lorene. The water is clear and the level and current are normal. Surface temperature is ranging 63-64 degrees. Crappie are excellent in the shallows and around their beds. Fish in 5-8 feet depth with minnows. Bass are good. Catfish are good and liking chicken livers. Bream are fair on crickets.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.com said water levels are running at 430 cfs and water clarity has been green tinted. Luckily the area missed heavy rains last Sunday. The river looks great. It has been harder to get the fly down. A sink tip or split shot will get the fly down to the bottom. Olive and black Woollies have been hot with some nice hatches coming off lately.

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is navigable but stained. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash , cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.

White River

Triangle Sports said the water is muddy and they had no fishing report.