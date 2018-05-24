Salutatorian Bryce Waller

Bryce Waller is the Salutatorian of WMCS’ graduating class of 2018 where he attended since 7th grade after completing his elementary education as a Richland Rocket. This fall, he will be attending Arkansas State University where he will aspire to become one of the few selected for the Physical Therapy program. He has desired to be a Physical Therapist since he was a part of the West Memphis Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program when he shadowed a PT. Bryce has already accepted the AState Pride, Comcast Leaders and Achievers, and the Jana Blackford Scholarships.