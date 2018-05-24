Salutatorian Shelby Vaughn

Shelby Lynn Vaughn is the daughter of Keith and Kim Vaughn. Shelby attended Marion School District Kindergarten through Freshman year. She moved to West Memphis Christian Sophomore year. While at West Memphis Christian, she participated in many sports including track and field, volleyball, softball, and tennis. On top of athletics, Shelby graduated one of West Memphis Christian’s Class of 2018 Salutatorians, and also participated in clubs on campus that include Mu Alpha Theta, Beta club, Executive Student Council, and was blessed to be apart of the Nicaragua mission team. Shelby is planning to attend Mississippi State University and major in Biomedical Engineering.