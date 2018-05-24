Sarah Gossett

Sarah Gossett has attended West Memphis Christian School since she was six weeks old. She has been a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council, Knowledge Bowl, Choir, Yearbook, and Bible Bowl. She has also been on two mission trips to the Dominican Republic and to Nicaragua that was sponsored by teachers and parents from West Memphis Christian. She is a Summa Cum Laude graduate and is the Valedictorian of her Senior class. She was also the recipient of the Miss WMCS award which is voted for by the faculty members at WMCS. Her future plans include attending Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas and to pursue a major in Speech Pathology.