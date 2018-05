West Memphis Christian School graduates 2018

Black Knights receive diplomas

The Graduating seniors from West Memphis Christian School have completed their high school careers. Graduation ceremonies were held Thursday, May 11, with family, friends and faculty on hand to watch them walk the aisle.

The Class of 2018 Black Knights are: Taylor Diane Busby – Honors Graduate,Beta Club Member, Mu Alpha Theta Member Riley Kathryn Cook – Honors Graduate, Beta Club Member, Mu Alpha Theta Member Zackary Elwin Dawsey – Beta Club Member Hayden Allen Ellis – Beta Club Member Charles Thomas Farr – Beta Club Member Sarah Claudette Gossett Valedictorian, Honors Graduate, Beta Club Member, Mu Alpha Theta Member Isaiah James Hart Matthew Edward Janas Natalie Michelle Price – Beta Club Member Biron Neal Rossell – Beta Club Member, Mu Alpha Theta Member Patrick Alexander Ratliff Mitchell Manning Shidler Beta Club Member Parker Harrison Stewart Shelby Lynn Vaughn – Salutatorian, Honors Graduate, Beta Club Member, Mu Alpha Theta Member Walker O'Neal Williams Bryce Ethan Waller – Salutatorian, Honors Graduate, Beta Club Member, Mu Alpha Theta Member Peyton Cole Wann – Honors Graduate, Beta Club Member, Thomas Charles Warren Jr.