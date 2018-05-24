West Memphis School District going and growing strong

New construction, new curriculum highlight 2017- 2018 school year

WM School District In its first year in the curriculum, the Academies of West Memphis' cyber security classes saw dozens of students learn the intricacies of keeping America and its people safe from attacks of kind.

The program is just part of a massive overhaul of the West Memphis School District since superintendent Jon Collins became head of the schools five years ago.

In his five years heading the local district, Collins has begun a major three-phase building program that has included a brand new Bragg Elementary as well as major renovations at several other schools.

Phase II is set to begin soon, which will include a brand new elementary on the east side of town that will join L.R. Jackson and Wonder Elementary students.

Among his other accomplishments toward the cutting edge of education are two groundbreaking educational models that other schools in Arkansas are in line to duplicate.

In 2014, Collins' charter for career and technical education was hailed by state leaders as the new wave for education in the future. Starting in the ninth grade, West Memphis students learn hands-on skills that lead to an industry certification, like welding, aviation mechanics, culinary arts, nursing, cruise ship director/purveyor, dietician, flight attendant, marketing/sales manager, logistics, vocal music, instrumental music careers, compensation/benefits administration and cafeteria management among others.

District leaders say it's an effort to increase the number of students earning a work certificate before they graduate high school and aligning programs to high-need and highpaying jobs in the West Memphis area.

Cyber program lauded

AWM was selected to be the lead school to pilot cyber security for the Arkansas Department of Career Education. It is the latest addition to AWM's charter format, which continues its pioneer journey toward more effective education for all its students. Other schools in Arkansas such as Southside Batesville, Vilonia, El Dorado and Marion as well as co-ops from Crowley's Ridge and North Central attended a workshop this school year to learn how to get such an operation started at their schools.

'We wanted to bring these schools that are interested to West Memphis so they could see what they're doing,' said Kathi Turner, deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Education. 'These schools are looking to step outside the box for their students.'

The combination of skills gained in this program will be attractive to many employers in the area and abroad. Across the nation there are 40,000 jobs unfilled calling for students to have this type of training.

Salaries in the industry range from $35,000 to $85,000 per year.

In March of this year, Governor Asa Hutchinson visited AWM and found that West Memphis was way ahead of the curve in providing computer coding classes for students.

'The word has been spreading all across Arkansas about what West Memphis High School is doing and their partnership with (ASU Mid-South and the University of Memphis) on cyber security training here and with the private sector,' said Hutchinson.

'Whenever you're looking at the threats to America, whether it's election threats or industrial threats or to our electric grid, cyber security is very important and there are so many job opportunities in the future.'

Hutchinson toured the AWM facility and interacted with several of the students who are taking the cyber security course, which is coordinated by Geri Wartenberg and Vicki Buck.

Hutchinson was all ears when AWM principal Gary Jackson explained the origin of the idea to bring cyber security to West Memphis, which was nearly a year ago.

'These young people are learning cyber security threats and training and we want to be able to enhance that in Arkansas,' Hutchinson added. 'We're leading the nation in computer coding education, and the cyber security training expands that idea. It'll be great for the next generation.'

WM schools shine

Several West Memphis Schools drew solid grading from the Arkansas Department of Education this spring. Leading the way was Richland Elementary, which graded out as the top-performing elementary school in Crittenden County. Richland was the only elementary school in the county to receive performance funds through the Arkansas School Recognition Program. The school will receive $26,190.36 after making the top 6-10 percent of schools in the state.

West Junior High also came in with a solid C grade and a 68.14 score, which is also the best in Crittenden County.

West's score was also better than the two Jonesboro junior highs, MacArthur and Annie Camp as well as other juniors in Blytheville, Wynne, Osceola, Forrest City, Helena-West Helena and Barton.

The Academies of West Memphis

also scored a very solid

C with a 68.14, ahead of every school in Crittenden County as well as ahead of schools such as Jonesboro High School, Paragould High School, Blytheville, Forrest City and Osceola. Other notable

high schools AWM outperformed included Arkansas

High out of Texarkana, Fort Smith Northside, North Little Rock High School, Springdale High School, Sylvan Hills and El Dorado.

Two more West Memphis teachers received confirmation of one of the highest honors a classroom teacher can achieve.

West Junior High teachers Ashley Lipe and Amber Heigle earned National Board certification, becoming the 15th and 16th teachers in the WMSD to achieve that honor.

'Being taught at West Junior High and our high school by Frances O'Dea, Becky Sutton, Blaire Burton, Chris Lee, Mimi McDugle, Joanne Smith and Cherilyn Minnis…those teachers I didn't want to leave their class,' Lipe said. 'In high school I had the opportunity to work with Joanne at algebra camp and during one of those summers (assistant superintendent Willie) Mr.

Harris was in the cafeteria during the break time. He just looked at me and said, 'You should think about being a teacher.' At that time teaching was not on my mind at all.

My junior year of college I started thinking about it, but I didn't want to change my majors. But I knew that Joanne was a non-traditional teacher, so I pursued that.

'Being able to come back to teach in West Memphis and work alongside some of those teachers has been great. They been my mentors and they prepared me for my first years here.'

Heigle, the West librarian, is in her 12th year teaching in the WMSD after spending the first two years of her career teaching in her hometown of Osceola.

'Teachers are who I looked up to as well,' Heigle said.

'Teachers are often the role models that little girls have.'

CEP program thrives

The WMSD has also undergone a successful Community Eligible Provision, which automatically qualifies students to receive reduced prices lunches and breakfasts in all schools.

'As a school district it is beneficial for our students to eat at no cost,' said Carol Gean, Food and Nutrition Supervisor for the WMSD. 'It has worked extremely well and it's been beneficial for our community because we have a high poverty rate and it erases all discrimination identification.' Food at the WMSD has been moving toward being more health conscious for a while and Gean said the move continues.

'Arkansas has sort of led the nation in that respect,' she said. 'As far as implementing healthier meals, Arkansas stepped in before the USDA implemented it nation-wide.'

By Billy Woods